UCLA's Junior Forward Poised for a Breakout Season
UCLA basketball is building something special — and Eric Dailey Jr. is right at the center of it.
And while it’s partially due to the high-end, intriguing transfers it brought in, it’s also due to the players who are returning from last season.
One of those returnees is junior Eric Dailey Jr., the Bruins second leading scorer from last season.
Dailey started his career with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and then Mick Cronin brought him on board when he entered the transfer portal.
But Cronin doesn’t recruit one-dimensional players. If you can’t defend, you’re not wearing blue and gold, or for that, seeing the floor.
Dailey instantly fit the mold. Offering quality scoring on the wing, and the ability to hold his own with flying colors on the other end of the floor.
Last season, in a game against cross-town rivals, USC, Dailey perfectly exemplified what kind of two-way game he brings.
On defense, he keeps his head up watching the ball at all times. It’s much easier to be ball watching when you’re in zone, and it prevents the opposition from making any high-risk passes.
In the first half alone of that USC game, he compiled three steals and one block.
Offensively, he’s just as gifted and versatile. He can put his head down and use his big frame to get a bucket in the paint, or he can post up on the perimeter waiting for a kick out.
He has a sweet shot as well, even if he didn’t use it as much.
With more perimeter looks available this season, Dailey could find himself thriving beyond the arc.
The need for 3-point shooting hasn’t been needed like it has now. It’s the main reason why UCLA couldn’t move forward in the NCAA Tournament, and why it couldn’t be a dominant force this past season.
The Bruins have a myriad of shooters now at their disposal, so there shouldn’t be any excuses for poor outings beyond the arc.
On top of Dailey, and returning players Tyler Bilodeau and Skyy Clark, UCLA has Jamar Brown, Xavier Booker, and Donovan Dent to contribute to the outside shooting.
Don’t expect Dent to chip in as much from outside, even though he can get buckets from deep if he wanted to. The difference with Dent is that he’ll do the majority of his work cutting to the basket and creating space for others.
Dailey’s presence will be critical for the Bruins not only because he knows what Cronin expects of his players, but that he just may have an enormous offensive output.
Call him the Dailey News, because Eric Dailey Jr. is looking to make headlines.
