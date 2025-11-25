UCLA Starting Five Stat Predictions vs California
UCLA is heading to the Chase Center to take on the 5-1 California Golden Bears in the annual Empire Classic.
On paper, this game could come down to the buzzer; however, if the Bruins' players play at or above these projections, they should be able to improve to 6-1 on the season comfortably, right before they play against Washington (4-1) and Oregon (4-1).
Donovan Dent | Guard
Easily the Bruins' most talented player, Donovan Dent, is hoping to have a big game against Cal after a slow start this season, averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 assists. He played excellently against Eastern Washington in the season opener, but has yet to match that performance.
He will most likely be matched up with star guard Dai Dai Ames throughout the game, who is averaging 1.2 steals per game. It can be assumed that Dent does not want any comparisons after this game, meaning he should play his best basketball of the season.
Prediction vs Cal: 18 PTS, 6 AST, 2 REB, 7-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-5 FT
Skyy Clark | Guard
After a great showing against Presbyterian, where Skyy Clark would score 22 points on 9-11 shooting, he hopes to carry this momentum against Cal. On the season, Clark is averaging 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
If Clark can stay hot, the Bruins have a real chance of walking out of Chase Center with a convincing win. With Tyler Bilodeau expected to miss a few weeks, this could open the door for Clark to be a real contributor during this time.
Prediction vs Cal: 15 PTS, 3 AST, 3 REB, 6-13 FG, 2-2 FT
Eric Dailey Jr. | Forward
Eric Dailey Jr had a pretty quiet game against Presbyterian, scoring only seven points in 18 minutes. On the season, Dailey Jr is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, while shooting an excellent 58.3% from the field.
Dailey Jr should expect more volume against Cal. He is a very talented player, earning him plenty of offseason hype. We should expect him to bounce back in a huge way vs Cal.
Prediction vs Cal: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 5-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-6 FT
Brandon Williams | Guard
Filling in for Tyler Bilodeau is guard Brandon Williams, who did his job well against Presbyterian. While the level of competition was much lower in that game, he was still able to score 11 points on 5-9 shooting, with seven rebounds.
This season, Williams is averaging 2.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists off the bench. With more volume expected, he should prove to be a solid piece for the Bruins vs Cal.
Prediction vs Cal: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 3/8 FG. 0-2 3PT, 3-4 FT
Xavier Booker | Center
Xavier Booker has been the beating heart of the Bruin offense this season. He's averaged 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, while shooting a whooping 70.3% from the field.
The only issue that we can see is his low rebounding number, especially at the center position. However he makes up for it with his shooting efficiency. Booker will need to figure out his rebounding issues, which will prove to be crucial in this game.
Prediction vs Cal: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 4-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT
The Bruins are currently 8.5-point favorites in this game, but should be able to win in a convincing manner. It really just relies on how the starting five set the tone.
