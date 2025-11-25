All Bruins

UCLA Starting Five Stat Predictions vs California

Here is how the Bruins' player could fare against Cal

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

UCLA vs Cal. 5-1. 5-1. 2287. ESPN. 11/25. 518. UCLA -8.5. 7:00 PST

UCLA is heading to the Chase Center to take on the 5-1 California Golden Bears in the annual Empire Classic.

On paper, this game could come down to the buzzer; however, if the Bruins' players play at or above these projections, they should be able to improve to 6-1 on the season comfortably, right before they play against Washington (4-1) and Oregon (4-1).

Donovan Dent | Guard

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) looks on during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Easily the Bruins' most talented player, Donovan Dent, is hoping to have a big game against Cal after a slow start this season, averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 assists. He played excellently against Eastern Washington in the season opener, but has yet to match that performance.

He will most likely be matched up with star guard Dai Dai Ames throughout the game, who is averaging 1.2 steals per game. It can be assumed that Dent does not want any comparisons after this game, meaning he should play his best basketball of the season.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) scores past Sacramento State Hornets guard Mikey Williams (1) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Prediction vs Cal: 18 PTS, 6 AST, 2 REB, 7-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-5 FT

Skyy Clark | Guard

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Aaron Clark (3) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

After a great showing against Presbyterian, where Skyy Clark would score 22 points on 9-11 shooting, he hopes to carry this momentum against Cal. On the season, Clark is averaging 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

If Clark can stay hot, the Bruins have a real chance of walking out of Chase Center with a convincing win. With Tyler Bilodeau expected to miss a few weeks, this could open the door for Clark to be a real contributor during this time.

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) goes to the basket around Eastern Washington Eagles forward Emmett Marquardt (33) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Prediction vs Cal: 15 PTS, 3 AST, 3 REB, 6-13 FG, 2-2 FT

Eric Dailey Jr. | Forward

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Utah State Aggies guard Dexter Akanno (7) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr had a pretty quiet game against Presbyterian, scoring only seven points in 18 minutes. On the season, Dailey Jr is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, while shooting an excellent 58.3% from the field.

Dailey Jr should expect more volume against Cal. He is a very talented player, earning him plenty of offseason hype. We should expect him to bounce back in a huge way vs Cal.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Aaron Clark (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Prediction vs Cal: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 5-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-6 FT

Brandon Williams | Guard

Mar 2, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) runs back pin defense against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 77-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Filling in for Tyler Bilodeau is guard Brandon Williams, who did his job well against Presbyterian. While the level of competition was much lower in that game, he was still able to score 11 points on 5-9 shooting, with seven rebounds.

This season, Williams is averaging 2.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists off the bench. With more volume expected, he should prove to be a solid piece for the Bruins vs Cal.

Feb 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) against Utah Utes forward Ben Carlson (1) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Utah defeated UCLA 70-69. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prediction vs Cal: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 3/8 FG. 0-2 3PT, 3-4 FT

Xavier Booker | Center

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) passes the ball to guard Skyy Clark (55) during the second half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker has been the beating heart of the Bruin offense this season. He's averaged 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, while shooting a whooping 70.3% from the field.

The only issue that we can see is his low rebounding number, especially at the center position. However he makes up for it with his shooting efficiency. Booker will need to figure out his rebounding issues, which will prove to be crucial in this game.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and center Xavier Booker (1) leave the court after defeated by the Arizona Wildcats 69-65 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Prediction vs Cal: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 4-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT

Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin on the bench during the second half against the West Georgia Wolves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins are currently 8.5-point favorites in this game, but should be able to win in a convincing manner. It really just relies on how the starting five set the tone.

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.