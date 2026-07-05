UCLA Basketball Internal Update Addresses Major Recruitment Rumors

This weekend, rumors swirled that the UCLA Bruins had landed a top-tier international recruit, but that doesn’t appear to be the case just yet.

Reports circulated regarding the recruitment of FC Barcelona star Nikola Kusturica . The reports claimed that the 17-year-old prodigy had committed to UCLA for an extremely lucrative deal worth north of $10 million. However, it turns out that Kusturica has yet to officially commit to any program, and he won’t decide until after the conclusion of the FIBA U17 World Cup, which Kusturica is taking part in as part of Team Serbia.

Kusturica’s Resume

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin walks off the court after a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kusturica has been a standout for FC Barcelona despite being just a 17-year-old. He became the youngest player to ever debut for the senior team and averaged 1.9 points per game in 11 appearances this past season.

He helped Barcelona win the Adidas NextGen Finals earlier this year, averaging 16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists throughout the tournament. The 6-foot-8 wing has also been spectacular so far in the FIBA U17 World Cup.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is averaging 22.0 points and 6.8 rebounds so far in the tournament, and he is considered one of the best international prospects in recent memory. Kusturica has been garnering interest from several collegiate programs, including Kentucky and Gonzaga, along with UCLA .

Many consider the Bruins the frontrunner to land his services, and he would be a massive get for head coach Mick Cronin, who has had a bit of a hard time landing premier talent this offseason after a 2025-26 season that could be best described as awkward.

How He Would Help UCLA

If you don’t know who Nikola Kusturica is already, it’s time to familiarize yourself



He’s already being crowned as the next Serbian to carry on Nikola Jokic’s legacy by becoming a star in the NBA



And it’s easy to see why



He moves incredibly fluidly for his size, with a guard’s… pic.twitter.com/Dx1TJP75Yo — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) July 3, 2026

Kusturica’s versatile skillset would make him an excellent fit for the Bruins, who are in desperate need of quality frontcourt players. Also, the Bruins would likely get him for the next two seasons, being that he is only 17-years-old and he wouldn’t be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2028.

He would join a team that is full of key returners from last year, such as guards Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. Some of their key portal additions include Jaylen Petty from Texas Tech and Filip Jovic from Auburn.

Texas Tech's Jaylen Petty shoots a 3-pointer against Lindenwood in a non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bruins will now hope for the best in terms of his recruitment. If Kusturica does choose UCLA, as has been trending, the Bruins will be in a good position to have a strong season next year as they look to bounce back from a strange 2025-26 season.