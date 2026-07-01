How UCLA's Xavier Booker Can Take Another Leap Next Season

An under-the-radar returner for the UCLA Bruins could make a profound impact next season for a UCLA team that is expected to come out strong.

That player is none other than Xavier Booker. The 6-foot-11, 245-pound center made the move to Westwood after transferring from Michigan State. With the Spartans, Booker was largely a backup, appearing in 60 games over two seasons and making five starts. At UCLA, Booker established himself as a serious weapon for Mick Cronin’s offense .

Booker Has Career Year

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) goes to the basket against UCLA center Xavier Booker (1) during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Booker averaged career-highs across the board last season, and his efficiency jumped to heights never reached before. He shot 54 percent from the floor overall and 41 percent from three-point range, showing an ability to be a floor-spacing big and to alter shots at the rim.

Booker entered the starting lineup early in the season and became a key piece of a UCLA team that had its struggles in the regular season, yet still made it to the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the second round before falling to UConn.

UCLA’s Returners

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Xavier Booker (1) and Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily for the Bruins, Booker will be returning for the 2026-27 season. He, along with other notables such as Trent Perry, Brandon Williams, and Eric Dailey, will be key pieces to the Bruins' roster once again, and the continuity will only help them in the long run.

Those returners will join new faces in the form of Jaylen Petty and Filip Jovic, among others. After a strange season in 2025-26, the Bruins are set up nicely to contend for a Big Ten crown and earn themselves a more favorable seed in next year’s NCAA Tournament. The Bruins have earned a lot of respect in the offseason as a potential top 25 team going into the 2026-27 campaign, and they’ll look to live up to those expectations.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) beats Oregon Ducks forward Devon Pryor (22) to the ball for a rebound during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He figures to be the team’s starting center once again for next season. After establishing himself as a perimeter threat that can protect the rim at an exceptional rate, Booker will look to take another leap in his production, being that he’ll be playing in a system that he seemed to fit swimmingly in last year.

Booker and the Bruins will look to improve from last season’s inconsistencies as they enter what could be a pivotal season for the future of the program. Booker has been a success story for the Bruins over the last few seasons, but there haven’t been many of those as Cronin’s clock as head coach may be ticking.