UCLA's Bilodeau Gets Early Motivation Ahead of NBA Career
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Former UCLA Bruin Tyler Bilodeau heard his name called at the NBA Draft much sooner than many had anticipated, and some are wondering if the pick was a reach.
Bilodeau was anticipated to be a late second-round pick or possibly go undrafted heading into this week’s NBA Draft. However, he was taken much sooner than expected when the Brooklyn Nets took him with the 43rd overall pick in the second round.
While his shooting from beyond the three-point line is his most well-known attribute, and likely what got him drafted much higher than expected, Bilodeau does come with some concerning holes in his game. He isn’t much of a playmaker, and doesn’t have the greatest handle with the ball, and his defense leaves a lot to be desired despite his 6-foot-9 frame. He was UCLA’s leading scorer last season with 17.6 points per game, and he connected on 46 percent of his three-point tries.
Bilodeau Looking for Playing Time
Despite those concerns, the Nets felt confident enough to take a flyer on him in the second round. He’ll now join one of the youngest rosters in the NBA as they continue their rebuild. As such, Bilodeau could get the chance to earn some minutes right away, given the fact that Brooklyn likely won’t be competing for the postseason next year.
Bilodeau was picked ahead of some notable talents that were thought to be selected before he was, such as North Carolina’s Henri Veesaar and Arizona’s Jaden Bradley. Being that it wasn’t even a guarantee he’d be drafted this week, some believe that the Nets reached hard by selecting Bilodeau.
CBS’s Adam Finkelstein wasn’t too high on the Nets taking Bilodeau 43rd. He graded the pick a C+ after the draft.
Finkelstein’s Thoughts
“Clear translatable niche on the offensive end as a stretch 4 who can really space the court. Bilodeau made a whopping 60% of his unguarded catch-and-shoot 3-pointers this season. The biggest question is whether or not he has the footspeed to hold his own and be a competent defender in the NBA. With Henri Veesaar on the board, I'm confused why he wasn't the pick,” he said.
Bilodeau will look to prove his doubters wrong in the NBA. If he is able to get on the court quickly, he should be able to have at least a minimal impact and develop nicely for a Nets team that isn’t expected to compete for the championship next season.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.