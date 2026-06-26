UCLA's Bilodeau Gets Early Motivation Ahead of NBA Career

Former UCLA Bruin Tyler Bilodeau heard his name called at the NBA Draft much sooner than many had anticipated, and some are wondering if the pick was a reach.

Bilodeau was anticipated to be a late second-round pick or possibly go undrafted heading into this week’s NBA Draft. However, he was taken much sooner than expected when the Brooklyn Nets took him with the 43rd overall pick in the second round.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends against Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While his shooting from beyond the three-point line is his most well-known attribute, and likely what got him drafted much higher than expected, Bilodeau does come with some concerning holes in his game. He isn’t much of a playmaker, and doesn’t have the greatest handle with the ball, and his defense leaves a lot to be desired despite his 6-foot-9 frame. He was UCLA’s leading scorer last season with 17.6 points per game, and he connected on 46 percent of his three-point tries.

Bilodeau Looking for Playing Time

Despite those concerns, the Nets felt confident enough to take a flyer on him in the second round. He’ll now join one of the youngest rosters in the NBA as they continue their rebuild. As such, Bilodeau could get the chance to earn some minutes right away, given the fact that Brooklyn likely won’t be competing for the postseason next year.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) smile during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bilodeau was picked ahead of some notable talents that were thought to be selected before he was, such as North Carolina’s Henri Veesaar and Arizona’s Jaden Bradley. Being that it wasn’t even a guarantee he’d be drafted this week, some believe that the Nets reached hard by selecting Bilodeau.

CBS’s Adam Finkelstein wasn’t too high on the Nets taking Bilodeau 43rd. He graded the pick a C+ after the draft.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots over Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) and Illinois center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) during overtime at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Finkelstein’s Thoughts

“Clear translatable niche on the offensive end as a stretch 4 who can really space the court. Bilodeau made a whopping 60% of his unguarded catch-and-shoot 3-pointers this season. The biggest question is whether or not he has the footspeed to hold his own and be a competent defender in the NBA. With Henri Veesaar on the board, I'm confused why he wasn't the pick,” he said.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) looks to pass the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bilodeau will look to prove his doubters wrong in the NBA. If he is able to get on the court quickly, he should be able to have at least a minimal impact and develop nicely for a Nets team that isn’t expected to compete for the championship next season.