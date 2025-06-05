Why Year 3 Is Crucial to Jaime Jaquez and Heat
Jaime Jaquez looked like just another gem built by the Miami Heat's elite player development machine.
All-Rookie honors, key contributor to a playoff team, double-digit scoring average. It seemed like Jaquez had it all figured out.
But perhaps youthful confidence can be a detriment, because one year later, the UCLA alum watched his minutes shrink, his numbers deteriorate, and saw his name appear on "Each Team's Most Disappointing Players" list.
The NBA taught the former Bruin a thing or two about the proverbial "Sophomore Slump."
Jaquez was a star at UCLA. His relentless defense and ability to knock down tough shots helped him achieve National and Pac-12 Player of the Year honors.
That run also catapulted him into the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
In Miami, the youngster earned the trust of coach Erik Spoelstra by averaging a staunch 11.9 points per game on 48% shooting from the field. Not only that, his successes earned him a role on the 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie Team.
But what happened afterwards?
Let's just say the league has a way of humbling those who may take their spot for granted.
His minutes dropped by eight per game, and he ended up averaging only 8.6 points per game and shooting two percentage points worse than his rookie year.
It shouldn't be a surprise that as Jaquez's role diminished, the Heat's outlook did as well. Miami ended up being a drastic disappointment, going 37-45 and despite the below-.500 record still found a way to sneak into the NBA's Play-In Tournament, only to lose to the Atlanta Hawks.
Is it a coincidence that the second Jaquez's play folded like a cheap tent, the Heat did as well? Sure, the Jimmy Butler injury saga lingered all year, but most of the key players saw the floor and stayed healthy.
Perhaps it's a hot take, but Jaquez might’ve been the straw that stirred the drink in South Beach. Once he struggled, the team struggled.
The kid isn't naive—he knows that there's work to be done. In his end-of-the-season press conference, he acknowledged that this past season was a humbling one, framing it as a learning experience:
"Sometimes you need that in your life, to just be humbled and get set back to propel you forward."
Now, Year 3 becomes a make-or-break moment, not just for Jaquez, but maybe for the Miami Heat as a whole, too.