Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. Receives Unflattering Honor This Season
The Miami Heat's disappointing regular season concluded earlier this week.
Throughout the season, many players who were expected to have major roles in the rotation performed inefficiently all around.
Hoop Central released their candidates from each team for the title of Most Disappointing Player this season. The Miami Heat's representative is Jaime Jaquez Jr.
The 2023 first-round pick made an immediate impact during his rookie season, paving his way to being named as a member of the 2024 NBA All-Rookie First Team. He also helped lead the Heat to the playoffs behind his 49 percent shooting from the field.
However, this season, Jaquez saw a decrease in efficiency. He averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. His rebounding numbers were the only statistic that improved from last season. He also shot 31.1 percent from three-point range, among the lowest on the team alongside veteran guard Terry Rozier.
The Heat have an interesting offseason ahead with Jaquez. He scored 41 points against the Washington Wizards in the regular season finale, proving he can have big scoring games. However, his contract could be valuable to other teams through a trade.
He is under contract through 2027 with his most expensive cap hit at $5.9 million. That is a reasonable price for a rotational player. Jaquez, 24, can be a piece that Miami includes in a trade for an expensive star if Pat Riley and company decide to go that route. With Miami expected to have two first-round picks and some cap space this offseason, they could add forwards to compete with Jaquez for minutes in the rotation as well.
