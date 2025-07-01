Former Bruin Kevon Looney Begins New Journey With Pelicans
Three-time NBA champion and former UCLA center Kevon Looney is moving on from the Golden State Warriors after 10 seasons and signing a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The 29-year-old big man was part of a slew of reported signings on Monday, when the NBA's free agency opened. Looney was one of Golden State's longest-tenured players and won three titles with the franchise, being draft at the peak of their powers in 2015.
Last season, Looney averaged 4.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assist in 76 games. The emergence of Trayce Jackson-Davis and, at times, Quinten Post, kind of weeded out the tenured Warrior towards the end of the season. He was mostly coming off the bench for the duration of the season anyways.
Looney's new home in New Orleans affords him the chance at becoming a starting-level center yet again. He'll be competing, of course, with the promising young Yves Missi and newly rookie Derik Queen, who the Pelicans traded an unprotected 2026 first-round pick to move up for and take in last week's 2025 NBA Draft.
Missi seems to be New Orleans' starting center for the foreseeable future, but Looney's veteran experience is sure to be an integral part of developing the Pelicans young centers.
Looney played just one season with UCLA after being a four-year varsity letter-winner at Hamilton High School in Milwaukee. He was Wisconsin's Gatorade Player of the Year and Associated Press Player of the Year in 2014 and was the 10th ranked player in the nation.
In his lone season with the Bruins, he played in all 36 games and averaged 11.6 points, 9.2 rebounds per game and 1.4 assists. A skill that never materialized in Golden State, interestingly enough, was his 3-point shooting with UCLA. He shot 41.5% from deep on 53 attempts all season.
After his freshman year, he was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team and the All-Pac-12 Freshman Team. Following a dominant second half of the season, Looney was drafted to the Warriors with the 30th overall pick in 2015 and became an integral piece to the latter end of their dynasty. His new journey, though not as promising as Golden State's, gives Looney a new challenge for the second half of his career.
