Kobe Johnson's Potential Fit with the Hawks? Or Lack Thereof
The question isn’t whether or not Kobe Johnson can handle himself in the NBA, it’s whether or not the fit on the Atlanta Hawks makes sense.
Atlanta currently owns his rights, signing Johnson to an Exhibit 10 deal after he went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. But the connection to the Hawks is hard to ignore.
His brother, Jalen, is one of the Hawks’ most important players, averaging 17.5 points per game over the past two seasons. He’s also become a force on the defensive end. Every season, Jalen’s steals have risen, and this past season, he averaged 1.6 steals per game.
Granted, it was a shortened season for Jalen, who suffered a shoulder injury midway through the year and missed the rest of it.
But there’s no question how massive his impact on the Hawks has been. He’s part of the NBA’s new generation, and alongside Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher, the future in “The A” is looking bright.
Which brings us back to Jalen’s brother, Kobe, the former UCLA Bruin.
Kobe doesn’t have the offensive skill Jalen has, but his presence on the defensive end is hard to match. He has tremendous instincts, keeping his head up while tracking both the ball and his man. He reads where plays might go, often sparking fastbreak opportunities.
But does Kobe fit with the Hawks? Will he see an NBA floor in Atlanta, and if so, will it be on a consistent basis?
Given that he was undrafted, the odds are certainly stacked against him. No matter how well he’s done in Summer League or how sharp he looks in training camp, the NBA is still very much a “prove it” league.
And right now, the need for defensive stalwarts in Atlanta is at an all-time low with Jalen and Daniels in place. Sure, the Hawks will take the extra help, but Kobe may not be the first option they look toward.
Other NBA teams can opt to sign him anytime. An Exhibit 10 deal gives a player a place to play and get paid, but they’re free to go elsewhere.
Teams like the New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, or even the Los Angeles Lakers could use a player like Kobe Johnson. It’s possible he gets playing time early on if he lands in one of those destinations.
Their need for perimeter defense is at an all-time high, especially in Miami and L.A., franchises that hold themselves to a high standard and expect deep playoff runs.
New Orleans could be in that mix too, but after a 21-61 season, the jury’s still out on the Pelicans.
Even without a formal NBA appearance, it’s clear Kobe has the ability to stick in the league. But if he stays in Atlanta, he may end up a benchwarmer.
That might actually benefit his development, watch the game, learn it from afar, stay close to his brother, and get meaningful G-League reps. That path could help teach him how to act like a pro.
But if he wants a fast track to the NBA, don’t be surprised if a few teams start knocking at his door.
