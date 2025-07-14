UCLA's Kobe Johnson Shows Improvement in NBA Summer League
Following a shaky NBA Summer League Debut, former UCLA guard Kobe Johnson is finally starting to get his footing with the Atlanta Hawks this summer.
Despite beating the Miami Heat 105-98 on Friday, Johnson finished with just two points on 1-of-3 shooting (0-of-1 from deep), and grabbed three rebounds and a steal while finishing as a team-low minus-14 plus-minus.
On Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, Johnson more than doubled his overall production in fewer minutes, finishing with eight points on 3-of-6 shooting (0-of-1 from deep), four rebounds, and two steals, one of which translated to an emphatic fast break dunk, in just 12 minutes. The Hawks beat Phoenix 98-80 and Johnson was a plus-4 while on the floor.
A game like this moves the former Bruin closer to earning a guaranteed contract with Atlanta. The Hawks overhauled their roster, trying to build a contender in the depleted Eastern Conference. Johnson's skill set alone makes him an ideal player archetype that the Hawks have valued for a while.
The recipe for building success around Trae Young, Atlanta discovered, is surrounding the All-Star point guard with long, athletic wings like Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson (Kobe's brother). That is exactly the type of player Johnson is, but in guard form.
Johnson spent his senior season in Westwood after playing three seasons with the crosstown rival USC Trojans. The 6-foot-6 guard started all 34 games for the Bruins last season and averaged 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game (led the team) on 29.0 minutes per game. He was selected to the Big Ten All-Defensive team, which is his third time receiving conference all-defensive honors in his career.
His defensive identity alone is what made him attractive to various teams in the draft. He could potentially thrive in the backcourt next to Young, especially if his perimeter shot is falling. Undrafted free agents are a long shot by default, but those who have the skillset and grit that Johnson plays with often find themselves a spot in the modern NBA.
Johnson and the Hawks play again on Monday against Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets at 1:30 p.m. PT at the Thomas & Mack Center, televised on ESPN+ and NBA TV.
