UCLA Basketball Makes Major Move To Adapt to New Era

NIL has transformed the landscape of college basketball.

I am all for players earning money for their play, and I was ecstatic when the day came for college athletes to finally make money, just like professional athletes do. They are the ones who put their bodies on the line, and it was unfair that someone who could sell their jersey at the student bookstore could make money from them, but the player couldn't.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, this “wild, wild west” of college athletics has been exhausting to cover, with so many players leaving for the portal and all the tampering. Legendary basketball coaches like Mike Krzyzewski of Duke, Jay Wright of Villanova, and Nick Saban of Alabama football have left, citing the new era of college athletics and its draining nature.

Even Dusty May, who just won a national championship with Michigan, said he couldn't even enjoy it because of the transfer portal. When speaking with Kyle Tucker of 247Sports , May spoke and summed it up in one sentence. “It’s almost impossible to even enjoy it.”

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, colleges are hiring general managers to help build out the roster and handle the NIL deals with players. That way, it takes pressure off coaches and lets them focus on coaching.

UCLA has joined that growing group of schools and has promoted Max Feldman to the GM role.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Is Max Feldman?

After graduating from the University of Illinois in 2022, Feldman’s experience has largely been in college scouting and the transfer portal. From 2021 through 2025, he served as the director of scouting and a national scouting analyst for MADE Hoops, one of the top high school scouting sites.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Feldman joined UCLA last offseason as an assistant general manager, tasked with supporting player development in the basketball program.

How Feldman Helps UCLA

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the bigger problems with UCLA in recent years has been player development out of high school. The biggest success has been Trent Perry, who has elevated his game tremendously; otherwise, Mick Cronin has largely relied on the transfer portal and on bringing in proven talent.

Tyler Bilodeau became a good player during his time at Colorado, and Donovan Dent was a 20-point-per-game scorer at New Mexico.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This incoming freshman class is one many are watching. Joe Philon is a good player and could develop into a great player one day. However, the crown jewel is Nikola Kusturica, reclassified to play this season and will play for the Bruins next year.

Kusturica is projected to be one of the top NBA prospects for the 2028 NBA Draft. UCLA has just seen an international player, Aday Mara, leave after two years, go to Michigan, and become arguably the best big man in this year's NBA Draft. They do not want that to happen with Kusturica, and they are doing whatever it takes to develop him into a superstar with the Bruins.