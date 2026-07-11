What Each UCLA Freshman Bring to Next Season

UCLA basketball has begun to bring in one of the better freshman recruiting classes for 2026.

Last year was a tough one for UCLA and Mick Cronin. What was once a promising year, with the team ranked 12th in the preseason, turned ugly. Falling out of the rankings and finishing with a 24-12 record and being eliminated by the UConn Huskies in the second round of March Madness.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last offseason, Mick Cronin, UCLA basketball, decided to forget about high school recruiting and instead focused on retooling the roster through the transfer portal. That decision was a big mistake, as the top prospect that came to UCLA, Donovan Dent, was a major disappointment, while most of the incoming freshmen were superstar players.

This offseason, while Cronin has recruited four players from the transfer portal, he has also recruited high school players. Cronin has also done a good job in recruiting international players. Recently, Cronin landed one of the top international prospects, Nikola Kusturica, and now the Bruins' 2026 class has jumped in the 247Sports rankings to 24th.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Bruins class moving up in the rankings, let's look at what each player will bring to UCLA next season.

Joe Philon

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) shoots the ball as Gillion Academy Lions center Marcis Ponder (11) guards him during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Philon is the highest-ranked player in the class, ranked 77th. While he is still filling out his lean frame, Philon is a very athletic prospect who can defend multiple positions. Philon is still working on his full offensive game, but he can still be effective in transition and going downhill with the ball.

Javonte Floyd

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Floyd is a three-star center prospect who is undersized at six feet nine and 220 pounds. Floyd is a very physical player who is not afraid of guarding centers who are much taller than he is. Floyd is more of a project player, but if developed properly, he could be a great player with the Bruins for multiple years.

Gunars Grinvalds

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin yells at his players during the 1st half against the Illinois Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grinvalds was the first international prospect to commit to UCLA and was a major player needed coming from Real Madrid. Standing at 6-6, he will be competing for the starting small forward spot on the roster, and with his ability to stretch the floor and defend at a high level, he will be an exciting player to watch next season.

Nikola Kusturica

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kusturica is the “crown jewel” of the class, as he reclassified and will have to spend at least two seasons with the Bruins before entering the NBA draft. Kusturica is one of the top overall prospects for the 2028 NBA draft, as he does everything on the court, whether it's on offense (averaging 27 points for Serbia) or defense (averaging 2.3 SPG and 1.7 BPG in the FIBA U17 World Cup).