What Each UCLA Freshman Bring to Next Season
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UCLA basketball has begun to bring in one of the better freshman recruiting classes for 2026.
Last year was a tough one for UCLA and Mick Cronin. What was once a promising year, with the team ranked 12th in the preseason, turned ugly. Falling out of the rankings and finishing with a 24-12 record and being eliminated by the UConn Huskies in the second round of March Madness.
Last offseason, Mick Cronin, UCLA basketball, decided to forget about high school recruiting and instead focused on retooling the roster through the transfer portal. That decision was a big mistake, as the top prospect that came to UCLA, Donovan Dent, was a major disappointment, while most of the incoming freshmen were superstar players.
This offseason, while Cronin has recruited four players from the transfer portal, he has also recruited high school players. Cronin has also done a good job in recruiting international players. Recently, Cronin landed one of the top international prospects, Nikola Kusturica, and now the Bruins' 2026 class has jumped in the 247Sports rankings to 24th.
With the Bruins class moving up in the rankings, let's look at what each player will bring to UCLA next season.
Joe Philon
Philon is the highest-ranked player in the class, ranked 77th. While he is still filling out his lean frame, Philon is a very athletic prospect who can defend multiple positions. Philon is still working on his full offensive game, but he can still be effective in transition and going downhill with the ball.
Javonte Floyd
Floyd is a three-star center prospect who is undersized at six feet nine and 220 pounds. Floyd is a very physical player who is not afraid of guarding centers who are much taller than he is. Floyd is more of a project player, but if developed properly, he could be a great player with the Bruins for multiple years.
Gunars Grinvalds
Grinvalds was the first international prospect to commit to UCLA and was a major player needed coming from Real Madrid. Standing at 6-6, he will be competing for the starting small forward spot on the roster, and with his ability to stretch the floor and defend at a high level, he will be an exciting player to watch next season.
Nikola Kusturica
Kusturica is the “crown jewel” of the class, as he reclassified and will have to spend at least two seasons with the Bruins before entering the NBA draft. Kusturica is one of the top overall prospects for the 2028 NBA draft, as he does everything on the court, whether it's on offense (averaging 27 points for Serbia) or defense (averaging 2.3 SPG and 1.7 BPG in the FIBA U17 World Cup).
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.