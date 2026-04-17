Joe Philon 'Exactly' What UCLA Is Looking For

The UCLA Bruins made one of their top recruiting priorities official earlier this week, as Joe Philon has reached a deal with the university.

Philon — a 6-foot-8 guard/wing hybrid — spent his senior season at the prestigious Montverde Academy, averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game as a senior. Prior to that, he played his first three seasons at Blake High School in Tampa, Florida, where he averaged 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.0 steals per game as a junior to help Blake finish as a runner-up in the FHSAA Class 5A Final Four.

Philon Expected To Make Immediate Impact

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) blocks a shot attempt from Gillion Academy Lions guard Jayden Joseph (1) during the fourth quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Philon has been ranked inside the top 55 nationally by several established recruiting outlets and figures to be an important addition to Mick Cronin’s squad. With a lot of production leaving the team this offseason, Philon is hoping to be a part of a new era of UCLA men’s basketball.

Philon played a big role in Montverde’s run to the championship title game in the 2026 Chipotle High School Nationals. His ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor has made him quite the coveted player, and he’ll look to add to his legacy in Westwood.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Mick Cronin also offered a statement in light of Philon signing on with the program.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Cronin’s Thoughts

“Jojo is an elite athlete on the wing who fits exactly the profile we look for at that position,” Cronin said. “He comes from one of the most competitive high school programs in the country, at Montverde Academy, and that experience has him well-prepared for what we expect at UCLA.”

Philon will join a loaded guard room for the Bruins next season, led by Trent Perry and transfer portal acquisition Jaylen Petty. The Bruins have made it clear that they want to focus on backcourt production for next season and beyond.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philon also joined 6-foot-9 big man Javonte Floyd as new signees earlier this week; both players will join the program later this summer as they prepare for their freshmen seasons.

Next season could prove to be a very pivotal season for UCLA. For a team that’s been trending backward since the start of Cronin’s head coaching tenure, they’ll need to get back on track in the 2026-27 season to prevent any massive overhauls going forward. Philon will look to play a role in that turnaround in his rookie season.