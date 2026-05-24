Breaking Down UCLA Basketball's Potential Push for Top Portal Talent

Mick Cronin and UCLA have done a great job of retaining key players from last year's team and keeping them from moving into the transfer portal.

Some key players, such as Trent Perry, Xavier Booker, and Eric Dailey, contributed to the Bruins' last season and were good role players. Perry separated himself from the group, as he is expected to be a go-to guy next season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Cronin was also able to go into the transfer portal and add four players who can each make contributions next season. Jaylen Petty was the top player from the transfer portal to commit to the Bruins, bringing scoring that can help complement Perry in the backfield.

While it sounds as though Mick Cronin is done building the roster, he is still monitoring players who are deciding whether to enter the NBA draft or return to school. I have already talked about Allen Graves and Tounde Yessoufou; one name that I'd mention is Milan Momcilovic, whom UCLA has also kept a very close eye on as he entered the transfer portal but has yet to decide whether to stay for the NBA or come back to college basketball.

On his podcast, CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein revealed that the Bruins are vying for Momcilovic’s services if he were to return to college.

What Momcilovic Brings to UCLA

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Since his freshman season at Iowa State, Momcilovic has improved each year. As a freshman, Momcilovic showed flashes, averaging 10.9 points per game on 42% shooting from the field and 35% from three-point range. His sophomore year would be similar to his freshman year as he averaged 11.5 points on 43% shooting from the field and 39.6% shooting from three. However, he would deal with an injury in the middle of the season, which would hamper his production.

His junior year would be his official breakout season, as he helped lead the Cycles to one of the top teams in the country and ended the year as a 2-seed in March Madness. Over the season, Momcilovic averaged 17 points per game on an impressive 50.6% shooting from the field and a very impressive 48.7% from three-point range.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Why It Makes Sense for UCLA

Momcilovic has shown he is a pure stretch four on the court, able to get his own shot. He would be the perfect complement for the backcourt of Trent Perry and Jaylen Petty, while also complementing Xavier Booker and not putting too much pressure on being a reliable player from the front court to hit shots on the perimeter.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) drives the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Momcilovic would also be looked at as a potential Big Ten player of the year candidate if he were to come to Westwood. While the Bruins hope Perry can take a big jump next year, they will still be missing that All-American player on the roster, and Momcilovic would erase that concern.