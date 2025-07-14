Site of UCLA's Future Tilt with Gonzaga Revealed
For the first time in 25 years, UCLA will be playing in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena against Gonzaga, marking the second game of a two-year series.
The game in Seattle will be played on Saturday, Dec. 13. The Bruins and Bulldogs faced off last year at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. UCLA came out with a 65-62 win. It was the first official NCAA game played in the new Los Angeles Clippers arena.
Below is an excerpt from a statement by UCLA Athletics and its announcement of the Climate Pledge Arena clash:
"Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 19, with a one-day presale scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 18. Details regarding tickets and presale access can be found by visitingwww.climatepledgearena.com. Broadcast information and a game time will be announced at a later date.
"This will mark the 11th all-time matchup between UCLA and Gonzaga. Since a home-and-home series between UCLA and Gonzaga in Dec. 2014 and Dec. 2015, the two schools have faced each other five times over the past five seasons – two NCAA Tournament matchups in April 2021 and March 2023, one neutral-site game in Las Vegas in Nov. 2021, one neutral-site showdown in Honolulu in Nov. 2023, and last year's game at Intuit Dome.
"The upcoming matchup versus Gonzaga will mark UCLA's first game at the Seattle venue since January 6, 2000, when the Bruins faced Washington at what was then named KeyArena, while Washington's home basketball arena was being renovated. First built in 1962, the venue now named Climate Pledge Arena underwent a renovation in the mid-1990s and reopened as KeyArena, home to the NBA's Seattle SuperSonics. The building closed in 2018 and underwent a multi-year renovation before opening in 2021 as Climate Pledge Arena.
"Wooden Athletic Fund members, season ticket members and Den Pass holders will have the opportunity to request tickets through UCLA. Tickets will be allotted based upon Wooden Athletic Fund recognition level, lifetime giving to UCLA Athletics and consecutive years as a season ticket member. All other fans can sign up for the presale through the Climate Pledge Arena website (available here)."
