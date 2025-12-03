UCLA vs. Washington: Stat Predictions

The Bruins are in real trouble after falling out of the AP top 25 rankings, following their loss to Cal.

A win against Washington will hopefully light a spark that could lift the Bruins back into relevancy again. In order to do that, their playmakers must step up. Here is how they could perform.

Donovan Dent | G

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent is coming off his worst game of the season, shooting ~12% from the field. While he may have been dealing with a leg injury during that game, his lack of shooting has been a theme all season long.

It might be wishful thinking at this point, but there is a very solid opportunity here for Dent to have a very good bounce-back game. He just needs to straighten out some of the kinks in his shooting game.

Prediction: 17 PTS, 7 AST, 3 REB

Skyy Clark | G

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Aaron Clark (3) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark has been an interesting player for the Bruins this season. At times, he’s looked unstoppable, but in other moments, he has disappeared. With him filling the shoes of Tyler Bilodeau, until he returns from injury, he is really going to have to step up in this game.

Prediction: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) stops a shot by Sacramento State Hornets guard Prophet Johnson (16) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins' top scorer and rebounder this season, Eric Dailey Jr, has really lived up to all of the offseason hype. His performance in this game needs to make an impact, as he will be going up against a Washington team that has plenty of players who can match his athleticism.

If Dailey has a strong night on the glass, this game could swing in UCLA’s favor quickly. Which is likely as Dailey has averaged 7.0 rebounds in his last three.

Prediction: 16 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST

Xavier Booker | F

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) rebounds the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker has been a really reliable player for the Bruins this season. He is shooting 65.2 from the field this season and has really made up for his teammates' lack of shooting to this point.

Like Dailey Jr, he will play a massive role in slowing down some of Washington's premier front-court players, who are entering this game with a +7 rebounding advantage over the Bruins. If Booker can close the gap even a little, the Bruins could be in business.

Prediction: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin walks to the court prior to the game against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This game is a major make-or-break moment for the Bruins. A loss here could impact their season more than it should. If their stars play to their potential, there’s a strong chance UCLA can come away with a win.

