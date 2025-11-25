Empire Classic Preview: UCLA Takes on Cal
The No.19 Bruins are taking on the Golden Bears, with high hopes of keep their momentum rolling.
Both teams enter the matchup at 5–1, and each suffered its lone loss in a game that easily could have swung the other way on a different night. With both squads showing near-identical resumes and competitive consistency, this matchup has the makings of a true toss-up
The Numbers You Need to Know
To start, it can't be denied that Cal has been an offensive juggernaut to start the season. They are averaging 85.2 points per game. As well as beating teams by an average of 16.0 points.
Their only loss came against a very solid 5-1 Kansas State team in a 99-96 shootout. During this game, Cal would put up 62 points in the second half, something that could happen to the Bruins if they are not careful.
The Golden Bears this season average 85.2 points , 37.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.7 steals, 4.5 blocks, 12.0 turnovers, as well as shooting a very solid 49.2% from the field.
Compared to UCLA's 77.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.3 steals, 3.0 blocks, 11.8 turnovers, while shooting an impressive 49.4% from the field. On paper, this game is neck and neck.
The Blueprint for a UCLA Win
UCLA really needs to set the tone fast. The key to beating the Bears, is holding a very strong first half lead, and carrying it over in the second half. Cal has proven to be a very dangerous second half team this season.
Rebounding will be essential in this matchup. UCLA has already proven it can control the glass, highlighted by its dominant performance against Presbyterian, where the Bruins outrebounded the Blue Hose 33–25
In UCLA's sole loss this season against Arizona, they were out rebounded 35-28. If the Bruins were able to grab a few more boards in this one, the result may have gone UCLA's way.
Stars Must Shine
The Bruins are really going to need their stars to perform well. Donovan Dent, while he has been solid, has not been the game-changer the Bruins were expecting in the off-season.
Entering the season, Eric Dailey Jr. was ranked among the top forwards in college basketball. Through six games, however, he hasn’t fully lived up to that billing. This matchup offers him a prime opportunity to finally get things rolling.
The game plan is simple: rebound well and get the stars going. This matchup can easily tilt in UCLA’s favor, but if the Bruins get sloppy, it has all the makings of a game that could come down to the buzzer.
