2027 PG NaVorro Bowman Talks Offer From UCLA
Four-star Sherman Oaks (California) Notre Dame point guard NaVorro Bowman Jr. is quickly becoming one of the top recruits out of the class of 2027 and he recently received an offer from Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins.
Following a standout appearance at last week's Section 7 Basketball Tournament, Bowman also received offers from Cal, Villanova and Washington.
The guard, who is the son of former NFL linebacker and current San Diego Chargers linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman Sr., spoke to BruinReportOnline about his recruitment and his offer from the Bruins.
"I'm happy that I played good [at Section 7]," Bowman said. "[Colleges] watching my games and seeing me do it at a consistent rate, I feel like that uplifted my recruitment. I was blessed to have the opportunity.
"I've heard [UCLA] is a great program. They produce a lot of NBA players, same with all the other colleges."
Bowman is yet to visit Westwood but detailed that he's looking forward to doing so soon. Despite his father coaching in California, he is going to keep his options open and isn't deadset on staying out west, considering he's originally from the DMV.
247Sports' Travis Branham evaluated Bowman's appearance at Section 7 last week. This is what he had to say:
"One player in the class of 2027 who really helped his recruiting profile this weekend was 6-foot-2 guard NaVorro Bowman out of Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame. Playing without No. 1 ranked player Tyran Stokes this weekend, the ball was put into Bowman's hands, where he put on some big-time displays over the course of the weekend.
"With schools like Arizona, UCLA, Duke, Kentucky, and more watching, Bowman's athleticism and scoring shone. He single-handedly took over the second half against Corona Centennial (Calif.).
"Bowman was drilling shots from three but also showed his ability to create off the bounce and get to the rim, where he has finesse and outstanding body control."
A rising Junior, Bowman's recruiting journey is merely just beginning. He is certain to improve, grow, and garner tremendous interest from various schools leading up to his 2027 graduation.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin hasn't typically delved into recruiting all that often, recently building his teams through the transfer portal in order to remain older and competitive. However, bringing in good, young talent is always integral.
