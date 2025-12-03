Bruins Aim for Bounce-Back Win vs. Washington

After getting upset by Cal in the Bruins' last matchup, they hope to turn things around in their first conference game of the season versus the 5-2 Huskies.

They are set to face off against the Washington Huskies in a game that will really decide the outlook of the Bruins' season. The Bruins are currently unranked; a loss here would really derail their season. The Bruins currently have a 65.3% chance of winning this matchup.

Numbers You Need to Know

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin walks to the court prior to the game against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Huskies this season have been pretty ok across the board. They are averaging 82.6 points, 42.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals, with 11 turnovers. Washington has also shot a solid 43.6 FG% as well as a 35% from three.

The Bruins' season averages have looked rough, to say the least. UCLA is averaging 77 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, and 11.7 turnovers. The Bruins are shooting a decent 48% from the field as well as 35.3% from the arc.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The stats that UCLA fans should be worried about include the 5.6 scoring differential and the ~seven more rebounds Huskies grab per game. If the Bruins can have a strong rebounding performance, this game could tip in UCLA's favor.

UCLA's Blueprint to Victory

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) stops a shot by Sacramento State Hornets guard Prophet Johnson (16) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Aside from rebounding, the Bruins have their plate full dealing with the Huskies' playmakers. Wesley Yates III has averaged 16.9 points this season. Something that could prove to be an issue for the Bruins.

On the rebounding side, they have to worry about Hannes Steinbach, who has been just as good as Yates. This season, Steinbach has averaged 14.5 points and 12.8 rebounds. While shooting a very impressive 56.1% from the field.

Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) walks off the court with teammates after a win in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A lesser-known Husky who can make a huge impact in this one is Bryson Tucker. The Huskies' No. 2 rebounder this season is averaging 9.7 points, along with 7.3 rebounds. He is shooting 46.2% from the field and an incredible 66.6% from the three.

Washington Huskies guard Wesley Yates III (9) celebrates a three-pointer during the second half of their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The blueprint is straightforward: rebound hard and limit the Huskies' playmakers. Something that has killed the Bruins this season is the false pride they play with. Something that has really bothered Mick Cronin has been the players' attitude this season.

Nov 9, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Washington Huskies guard Wesley Yates III (9) controls the ball as Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

If the Bruins can fix the mental issues this game should be a very easy Bruins win. After the Cal loss the Bruins will need to play their best basketball this season. or they can forget about making a deep run in March.

