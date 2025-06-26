UCLA's Kobe Johnson a Potential 2nd-Round NBA Draft Pick?
Former UCLA guard Kobe Johnson is hoping to become the next Bruin to be drafted into the pros as the second round of the NBA draft takes place on Thursday.
Johnson is 78th on ESPN's 2025 NBA Draft big board, but he does have the chance to go draft (the 2025 NBA Draft only has 59 picks because the New York Knicks were forfeited their second-round pick due to a free agency violation).
Connor Dullinger of the Daily Bruin predicts Johnson becomes the 15th Bruin drafted in the last decade by being drafted to the Orlando Magic with the 57th overall pick in the draft.
"Johnson’s defensive game will likely translate cleanly to the league as well, as his speed and athleticism should enable him to be a solid “3 and D” bench option who can guard an oversized guard or undersized wing," Dullinger wrote Wednesday. "Apart from his strength and speed, Johnson also boasts the intangible – leadership. Cronin turned to Johnson to lead the team as a veteran senior who was formerly a two-time captain for the Trojans.
"And even though Johnson earns his stripes for his effort off the ball, he still ranked second on the team with 100 total assists, nine fewer than former Bruin guard Dylan Andrews. Scoring prowess may be one of the biggest question marks surrounding the potential draftee, as Johnson sometimes struggles to find a consistent jump shot –he ended the season with only one double-digit game in his last seven performances."
Johnson spent his senior season in Westwood after playing three season with the crosstown rival USC Trojans. The 6-foot-6 guard started all 34 games for the Bruins last season and averaged 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game (led the team) on 29.0 minutes per game. He was selected to the Big Ten All-Defensive team, which is his third time receiving conference all-defenisve honors in his career.
Though it may seem like a longshot for the UCLA alumni to be drafted in Thursday's second round, Johnson is the archetype of a guard that many teams desire in the modern NBA. His defensive prowess and versatility especially caters to Orlando's type of prospect (as Dullinger noted).
