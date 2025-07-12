How Did UCLA's Kobe Johnson do in NBA Summer League Debut?
Former UCLA guard Kobe Johnson joined a limited group of former Bruins to make it to the NBA after signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Atlanta Hawks as an undrafted free agent. He made his NBA Summer League debut against the Miami Heat in Las Vegas on Friday.
As expected, the rookie needed time to adjust to the new pace of the professional game. Not to mention, Johnson is slotted lower on Atlanta's pedestal behind priority prospects like Asa Newell, Jacob Toppin and Kobe Bufkin.
Johnson played just 15 minutes and finished with two points on 1-of-3 shooting (0-of-1 from deep), and grabbed three rebounds and a steal. He finished a team-low minus-14 while on the court in the 105-98 win.
The Hawks overhauled their roster, trying to build a contender in the depleted Eastern Conference. Johnson's skill set alone makes him an ideal player archetype that the Hawks have valued for a while.
The recipe for building success around Trae Young, Atlanta discovered, is surrounding the All-Star point guard with long, athletic wings like Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson (Kobe's brother). That is exactly the type of player Johnson is, but in guard form.
Johnson spent his senior season in Westwood after playing three seasons with the crosstown rival USC Trojans. The 6-foot-6 guard started all 34 games for the Bruins last season and averaged 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game (led the team) on 29.0 minutes per game. He was selected to the Big Ten All-Defensive team, which is his third time receiving conference all-defensive honors in his career.
His defensive identity alone is what made him attractive to various teams in the draft. He could potentially thrive in the backcourt next to Young, especially if his perimeter shot is falling. Undrafted free agents are a long shot by default, but those who have the skillset and grit that Johnson plays with often find themselves a spot in the modern NBA.
Johnson and the Hawks play again on Sunday against former Duke Blue Devil Khaman Maluach and the Phoenix Suns at 12:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and NBA TV. His journey to a guaranteed contract in the association continues.
