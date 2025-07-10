How to Watch UCLA's Adem Bona in NBA Summer League
Former UCLA Bruins center Adem Bona and the Philadelphia 76ers are ready to open up the NBA Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs.
Bona and the Sixers already had their fair share of games in the Salt Lake City, Utah, invitational against the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies. Bona played in two of the three games and had varying results.
Against the Jazz on Saturday, he posted 16 points and eight rebounds on 8-for-11 shooting, but had eight fouls in the game. In the Summer League, the personal foul limit is increased from six to 10. Against the Thunder on Monday, Bona struggled to get anything going, finishing with four points and three rebounds on 0-of-2 shooting and six personal fouls.
The uber-popular Las Vegas Summer league starts on Thursday, and is highlighted by the much-anticipated debut of No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, Bona will take the floor again against the Spurs at 7 p.m. PST on ESPN and ESPN+. It will be the last of a seven-game slate on Thursday, and one of four to be played at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Bona is building a relationship with Philadelphia's prized 2025 NBA Draft pick, V.J. Edgecombe, who had a stellar summer debut but has since been sidelined due to injury management. The Spurs are trotting out two highly-touted draft prospects in the summer games -- No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper and No. 14 pick Carter Bryant.
Edgecombe is still listed day-to-day, so a matchup between the second and third overall picks is still up in the air.
Bona played two seasons with the Bruins from 2022-24 and averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in 66 games for his career. In his sophomore season in 2023-34, he averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 blocks as a starter in all 33 games.
He finished the season with 58 blocks, becoming UCLA's first player to record at least 50 blocks in consecutive seasons since Dan Gadzuric in 1999-00 and 2000-01. Most importantly, in his sophomore season, Bona was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and secured first-team All-Pac-12 honors and Pac-12 Defensive Team honors.
Bona was taken in the 2024 NBA Draft by the 76ers with the 41st overall pick in the second round. He is still currently staking his claim as a dominant force in the league, but he, without a doubt, has a promising young future in the NBA.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another story on the Bruins in the Summer League this month!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.