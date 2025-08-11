Blue Chip UCLA Bruins Target Commits to Michigan Wolverines
The UCLA Bruins have done a collectively great job in the 2026 class, as they have landed many recruits that would be the top targets at their position for many different programs. Of course they have missed on some prospects, but with their position being solid at this time they can shift their focus to the 2027 recruiting class. They are now recruiting the best of the best in the 2027 class, but they have missed on one of their top targets.
Here is what you need to know following one of their biggest losses in the 2027 cycle thus far.
Peter Bourque announces his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines over the Georgia Bulldogs, the Penn State Nittany Lions, and the UCLA Bruins
The UCLA Bruins missed out on a huge piece when it comes to the recruiting scene, but it's a little different this time. The Bruins missed on one of their top QB targets in the class, and has been one of the better players in the nation for quite some time. The Bruins have been looking to land a big time QB in the 2027 class after missing on their main target (Oscar Rios) in his 2026 recruiting class.
The Bruins QB target recently received his UCLA Bruins offer, but things were shaping up to be primarily a Michigan Wolverines vs Penn State Nittany Lions battle after a great spring showing for the Penn State Nittany Lions, but with a recent push by the Michigan Wolverines, all signs pointed to them being the team to beat. The Bruins simply didn't have enough time to make a case in this one, but that doesn't change the fact that this is a huge blow, as he is one of their top QB targets, and is now off the board. Things are shaping up to be a battle until the end as the Bruins will need to land the best QB they can, especially if they miss on all of the 2026 QBs, which is how it seems to be at this time, unless they can magically make up ground and flip Rios.
The Bruins have many different QBs that have been offered, but they will have to put in plenty of work to be able to land the best QB they possibly can. Make sure you stay tuned for a list of QBs they can be targeting following his commitment to the Bruins.
