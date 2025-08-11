Recruiting Cause and Effect of UCLA's Nico Iamaleava
What is the good and the bad that comes out of having Nico Iamaleava in Cali with the Bruins?
What Good Comes Out of Nico Iamaleava's Transfer to UCLA for UCLA Bruins Recruiting
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the better teams in the recruiting cycle of 2026, and it is no secret that hot attractions that have the hype and a name for themselves, like Nico Iamaleava can do that. This is something that we saw at Tennessee. Iamaleava was the catapult to help Tennessee get back into the rhythm of having top-10 recruiting classes. The name Nico Iamaleava screams superstar, which isn't a title that i throw around lightly.
There is a difference between being a star and a superstar. In my book, being a star means you are a great player on the field that you can trust in if you are a fan or a teammate, because their skills are among the best. A superstar in my book is a player who is a great player on the field with agreat presence off the field.
The superstar presence comes with what...? Brand deals, which is something that a lot of young athletes will be chasing. UCLA already has a rich history and adding young players like Iamaleava gives these high school athletes hope to make a better life for themselves. This is also something that can bring better teammates to UCLA, because it is no secret that Nico is someone who is going to give you the best shot to win football games, and that should be intriguing alone for any high school football prospect.
What Bad Comes Out of Nico Iamaleava's Transfer to UCLA for UCLA Bruins Recruiting
Every addition comes with losses, and that is something the Bruins will live and die by in this addition. The Bruins lost out on a guy like Oscar Rios, who has been a long-time target for them because of the uncertainty of when he might see the field.
Nico brought his little brother Madden with him as well, who will be the backup this season, but will likely start for the Bruins down the line. The Bruins still have Pierce Clarkson as well, and will be looking to add more down the line at the position. The Bruins starting QB will also have the opportunity to play two more seasons following the conclusion of this one as well.
Not only have the Bruins missed out on Rios, but they have yet to land a commit in the class at QB. It looks as if they may skip out on a QB in the 2026 class and just go right to getting a high level player in the 2027 class. I have been on record every chance I get to stress the importance of getting a QB in every class no matter the situation.