The UCLA Bruins were dangerously close to an unforeseen result, which would have been a significant stain on this season's resume.

However, the Bruins scraped by with a 75-71 win over CSU Fullerton on Wednesday night. Here's an objective and brutally honest assessment of UCLA's performance.

Trent Perry: A+

This was a statement game from the veteran guard, who was perplexingly limited to 19 minutes in the blowout win over Long Beach State on Monday night.

Perry was the main reason the Bruins remained within striking distance of CSU Fullerton heading into halftime - a sentence I didn't anticipate saying. Nevertheless, Perry led the team in scoring, while also producing noteworthy rebounding and assist numbers.

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) goes to the basket against Cal St. Fullerton Titans forward Kendrick de Luna (24) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Perry, the Bruins probably would have lost this game. His late-game heroics and consistent shot-making throughout the second half were necessary to avoid the upset.

Jaylen Petty: F

The Texas Tech transfer was abysmal on Wednesday night, failing to make any impact against CSU Fullerton.

Petty didn't put any pressure on the Titans defensively, and he was invisible all night. Despite entering the game shooting 50%, Petty went 1-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-7 from three-point range. There's not much to say about his performance other than it was bad.

Nikola Kusturica: B

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) drives to the basket against Cal St. Fullerton Titans guard Christian Williams (7) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may be a generous grade, and you convince me he is more deserving of a B- or C+. That said, the overseas freshman proved his diverse skill set.

It's difficult to expect a 17-year-old to be on his game every night. Yes, the scoring output wasn't impressive, but Kusturica impacted the game in several other ways at both ends of the court.

Eric Dailey Jr.: B

Dailey Jr. was coming off a career outing against Long Beach State. Safe to say, he didn't replicate that performance. The senior forward was inefficient from the field and failed to make a substantial impact on the boards. Overall, this was an off night for most of the team.

Brandon Williams: B+

Williams was arguably UCLA's second-best player on Wednesday night. The 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward was efficient with his shots and provided a much-needed lift on the boards.

The Bruins weren't at their sharpest, but it's these types of wins that show how many reliable options this roster has.

Joe Philon III: D

The freshman forward was the only bench player who logged substantial minutes in this contest. Unfortunately, Philon III didn't turn that opportunity into worthwhile production.

Foul trouble definitely contributed to that development, but shooting 1-of-7 from the field and 0-of-4 from three-point range is unacceptable.