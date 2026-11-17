The UCLA Bruins ran Long Beach State out of the building with a 105-66 win on Monday night.

Here's an assessment of the team's performance.

Eric Dailey Jr.: A+

Dailey Jr. led the Bruins in scoring on Monday night and didn't miss his first shot until the six-minute mark in the second half. There's not much you could knock Dailey Jr. for against Long Beach State. It was an utterly dominant performance by the senior forward.

Nikola Kusturica: A

Nov 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) is defended by Long Beach State Beach forward Brett Wright (14) and guard Christian Jones (24) as he drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems unfair to compare Kusturica to NBA superstars like Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, but the Serbian guard-forward has similarities to both. His ability to be a floor general at 6-foot-9 and 205 pounds is impressive.

Kusturica filled the stat sheet, producing 13 points, eight rebounds, and three assists while shooting 4-of-7 from the field. He's still only 17 years old and won't turn 18 until late April. The Bruins may have the best freshman in the country.

Jaylen Petty: A-

Maybe I'm too lenient as a grader, but the Texas Tech transfer proved once again that he's been one of the most underrated portal acquisitions this past offseason.

Nov 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Petty (4) drives past Long Beach State Beach guard Jaden Tengan (0) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Petty continued his efficient scoring, but his defense stood out on Monday night as he recorded five steals. The Bruins' defense was the driving force in the dominant win over Long Beach State, and the sophomore guard set the tone.

Brandon Williams: B+

This was Williams best game of the season, with nine points and five assists while shooting 4-of-6 from the field.

The senior forward is never going to light up the stat sheet, but if he plays a complementary role to the level he did on Monday, the Bruins become much more dangerous.

Trent Perry: B

Nov 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Jaden Tengan (0) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perry wasn't poor by any means, but it certainly wasn't his most impactful outing of the season. He played 19 minutes against the Beach. That's something worth monitoring moving forward.

On the other hand, Perry is fantastic at driving downhill, putting pressure on defenders in the paint, and getting to the free-throw line. Heading into Monday night, the veteran guard was shooting 80% from the stripe. He made 4-of-5 free throws against Long Beach State.

Joe Philon III: A

As an incoming freshman, Philon III has made an immediate impact, scoring double digits in three of four games, including last night. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward doesn't force the issue and rarely misses from the field. His production off the bench has been immense and will be a monumental factor as the season progresses.

Azavier Robinson: B+

Nov 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach forward Brett Wright (14) defends UCLA Bruins guard Azavier Robinson (23) as he drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The majority of Robinson's production came in the second half when the game was well out of reach. Nevertheless, he added 10 points off the bench. This was the second game in which he scored at least 10 points.

Sergej Macura: B+

Macura only needed 11 minutes to record eight points, two rebounds, and an assist. Again, this speaks volumes about the depth head coach Mick Cronin has at his disposal.