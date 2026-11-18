Monday night was an utterly dominant performance by the UCLA Bruins, who coasted past Long Beach State, 105-66.

It may have been against inferior competition, but the Bruins showed why they are ranked No. 7 in the country . Their hounding defense and ability to generate an avalanche of points off turnovers were evident from the get-go.

On the other hand, because it was Long Beach State , I don't want to overreact to the margin of victory. The majority of these non-conference matchups are essentially warm-up games for blue-blood programs like UCLA. With all due respect to the opposition, these top-tier teams never feel in jeopardy of losing these games. These contests are also opportunities for players to gain confidence and experiment with their games, to an extent.

While the Bruins are one of the deepest teams in the country, it's still encouraging to see when a player has a breakout performance. Eric Dailey Jr. was unstoppable on Monday night , recording 25 points and five rebounds while shooting 9-of-11 from the field. Here's what his outing means for UCLA when it hosts CSU Fullerton on Wednesday night.

Why Dailey Jr.'s Breakout Provides Another Answer

Again, this output could be inflated since Long Beach State was the opponent. However, we could see this more often than expected, as Dailey Jr. has the pleasure of playing alongside Nikola Kusturica, who is capable of spoon-feeding opportunities to his teammates who run the floor.

Dailey Jr. excelled in transition by simply running the floor and allowing Kusturica, Jaylen Petty, and Trent Perry to feed him underneath the basket. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward also showed off his perimeter shooting, going 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sergej MacUra (12) and forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) on the court in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not that Dailey Jr.'s breakout came out of thin air, as he entered Monday night as one of the team’s leading scorers. That said, nobody anticipated that he would score nearly 30 points. This further proves that, from one through eight, the Bruins don't have a significant drop-off in talent and production.

What Does This Mean Moving Forward?

As noted, I don't expect this type of output to be the norm, but it shows that the combination of defense and electrifying guard play can create opportunities for such performances.

It's only been four games, but it feels like this team has been playing together for multiple years, despite having several newcomers on the roster. Offensively, the ball movement is free-flowing, and the right play is always made. Dailey Jr. was the main beneficiary of UCLA's fast-paced operation, especially when it forced turnovers, quickly capitalizing in transition.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, UCLA will have to rely more on its half-court offense in conference play, but Dailey Jr. has proven to be a consistent contributor for head coach Mick Cronin.