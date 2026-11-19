That was too close for comfort, as the UCLA Bruins escaped with a 75-71 win over CSU Fullerton.

Here are some takeaways and reactions from the Bruins' victory.

Cracks in the Armor?

CSU Fullerton plays in a five-wide system, with several players capable of knocking down threes at a high clip. For the majority of the season, most of UCLA's offensive production has been a byproduct of forcing turnovers and running out in transition. That wasn't as prevalent on Wednesday night.

In the first half, CSU Fullerton somewhat exposed the Bruins, consistently making shots and forcing UCLA to operate against a set defense. It isn't end-all, be-all, but the Bruins were quite pedestrian when they had to run half-court sets. At the eight-minute mark in the first half, UCLA had missed 11 of 12 shots. They were able to overcome that, but conference rivals and top-flight teams will make the Bruins pay for those lapses.

I'm not saying that this will be an issue moving forward, but it's something worth keeping in mind as the season progresses. If teams can navigate UCLA's aggressive defense and consistently force the No. 7-ranked team to inbound from its baseline, will that give head coach Mick Cronin some things to think about?

Woeful Three-Point Shooting

As mentioned, the Bruins were forced to run their halfcourt offense more often than they've grown accustomed to in recent games. That culminated in UCLA shooting more contested shots. Also, scoring in transition allowed the Bruins to be more selective with their perimeter shooting, as they attempted 16 threes against Long Beach State on Monday night.

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball over Cal St. Fullerton Titans forward Kendrick de Luna (24) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this game, the Bruins attempted 14 three-point shots in the first half alone. UCLA made only two shots from beyond the arc during that span. Overall, it went 4-of-28 from beyond the arc in the win. Again, I don't believe this will be an Achilles heel for the Bruins, but playing at a slower pace hasn't been their bread and butter.

Offensive Rebounding Kept UCLA in Contention

You have to give credit to CSU Fullerton. The Bruins entered this game as significant favorites , but CSU Fullerton played at its pace and knocked down shots. It was surprising to see how this game unfolded in the first half. The Titans gave UCLA everything it could handle and, for large stretches in the first half, looked like the better team.

That said, the Bruins imposed their will on the glass, and offensive rebounding was undoubtedly a key factor in their ability to stay afloat. We talked earlier this week about how when the offense is struggling, extra effort on defense and on the boards needs to be consistent for UCLA to succeed.

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Brandon Williams (5) dunks the ball over Cal St. Fullerton Titans guard Matthew Willenborg (21) and Cal St. Fullerton Titans guard Anthony Ponga (0) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wednesday night was an example of that sentiment, and the Bruins generated plenty of second-chance opportunities. Obviously, the shots weren't falling, but the Bruins did a great job of creating extra chances.

Trent Perry was the MVP

Perry was essentially benched in the previous game, exiting at the 17-minute mark in the second half and never returning. That must have been a wake-up call for the veteran guard, as he recorded 27 points, seven rebounds, and six assists while shooting 9-of-17 from the field and 2-of-6 from three-point range.

UCLA needed every bit of that production to escape an unforeseen upset on Wednesday night. Perry scored five straight points in the final minute of the game, propelling the Bruins to victory. Perry's outing showed how many options Cronin has at his disposal.