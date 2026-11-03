Biggest Winners In UCLA’s Electrifying Win Over Arizona

The college basketball season has started off with a bang, as the No. 22 Bruins took down No. 5 overall Arizona in a big-time contest to tip things off.

In a physical and electrifying matchup, UCLA was able to escape with a crucial first win over a very talented Arizona team , as they won 84-to-75. Every time Arizona gained momentum, UCLA was able to respond in order to stay ahead. In the crucial opening -game win, these three players played a major part in the victory.

Jaylen Petty

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve speculated that Jaylen Petty would be one of the most important offensive players for UCLA this offseason, and in the opening game, he lived up to the hype. The Texas Tech transfer came out strong, shooting three for three from beyond the arc and providing the immediate offensive punch that Mick Cronin and his staff believed they would get.

Petty provided a massive boost both as a scorer and a distributor in the first matchup. In the first half alone, Petty had 10 of UCLA's 43 points, along with 6 assists and 2 steals, producing on every level of the court. He was quieter in the second half, as he ended the game with 13 points, going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, with 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Moving forward, Petty will continue to be a crucial piece of UCLA’s offensive motor.

Sergej Macura

Auburn transfer Filip Jovic was a big loss for UCLA in the matchup against Arizona, but Sergej Macura stepped in and made an immediate impact thanks to Jovic’s absence. Rebounding seemed to be a concern for this team to enter the season, and Macura came down with a couple of important boards on the offensive glass.

Macura also hit some huge three-pointers in the first half for UCLA and was able to contribute in multiple avenues in the game. He would end the night on 2-for-4 shooting with seven points and two rebounds.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Perry

It wasn't the most efficient night for starting point guard Trent Perry , but he was able to put enough points on the board, especially down the stretch, to help guide UCLA past Arizona. Perry played a much smaller share of minutes compared to many of the other starters, yet led the team in scoring still, with 21 points in the win.

Down the stretch, Perry was particularly important, as he went perfect from the free-throw line, shooting 11-for-11 from the line in the clutch situation.