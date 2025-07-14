UCLA Legend Running Out of Options in Free Agency
UCLA Bruins legend and former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook opted out of his contract with the Denver Nuggets to bet on himself in free agency, but it's not looking too good.
After being linked to various teams ahead of free agency, Westbrook is seemingly out of options.
"Westbrook was linked to the Kings and New York Knicks early in the free agency market, yet the Knicks opted to sign Jordan Clarkson, and they hold no interest in pursuing the former league MVP, sources said. That leaves the Kings as the only team with known interest in the nine-time All-Star, but they just signed Dennis Schroder," Brett Siegel wrote for Clutch Points.
"Would Sacramento also want to add Westbrook to the mix? The answer to this is unknown. In recent days, another team has suddenly emerged as a possible suitor for Westbrook: the Milwaukee Bucks. The expectation surrounding the Bucks is that they will be utilizing one of their final roster spots to add extra guard depth after bringing back Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins in free agency. Given Westbrook's athleticism and speed, he would be an ideal fit next to Giannis Antetokounmpo on a Bucks team that likes to push the pace in transition."
In hindsight, maybe the former Bruin would have opted into his contract with the Nuggets and tried to facilitate a trade if the franchise didn't want to keep him. Now, it's looking like he'll have to settle for a minimum contract, which is far from the type of contract you'd expect he'd get after the season he had.
The 17-year veteran was an integral part of Denver's second unit over the course of the season. Westbrook was often the source of an otherwise absent energy off the bench and in the non-Nikola Jokic minutes.
Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, two-time scoring champ, 2017 MVP and all-time triple-doubles leader, has played for the Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers and Clippers along with Denver.
Should he sign with a new team this offseason, he will have been on seven different teams over the last eight seasons of his career.
Westbrook spent two season with UCLA, playing in 75 games and averaging 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game over his Bruins career.
In the 2007-08 season, he started 34 games and earned Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year honors and was named to the All-Pac-10 Conference's third team.
The Bruins advanced to the Finals Four in the 2008 NCAA Tournament, inevitably losing to Memphis. Westbrook helped UCLA win the Pac-10 tournament and regular season titles while averaging 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
Westbrook was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Supersonics in the 2008 NBA Draft less than a week before the franchise moved to Oklahoma City to become the Thunder.
He is arguably the franchise's most iconic player in history and will undoubtedly be a first-ballot hall of famer.
