UCLA Basketball Stock Report: Who Helped Their Case Before Opener

The Bruins are days away from their regular season opener against Arizona in Las Vegas.

UCLA has performed well in the preseason so far, and these three players have stood out as the biggest winners in the two exhibition matches . All three players have seemingly planted themselves in the rotation and made a strong case for their minutes to increase ahead of the season opener.

Azavier Robinson

Jan 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) shoots the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Azavier Robinson showed his ability to be a prolific defender for this UCLA team this preseason. In the final exhibition game against San Diego, Robinson had four steals and two blocks, an impressive stat line considering his 6'2 height.

It's very clear why Mick Cronin brought in Robinson, as he profiles as a defensive-minded guard that fits right into Cronin's system. Robinson did, however, struggle as an efficient offensive player in the San Diego matchup, going 0-for-6 from the field and 0-for-4 from the three-point line. If he can create some consistency on the offensive end of the court, he can become a very valuable asset for this team this season.

Joe Philon

Freshman Joe Philon will be hard to keep off the floor this season. He has the ability to impact this team in just about every area on the court, as his size and length allow him to be both an effective perimeter and interior defender and a versatile offensive weapon.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to his team in a timeout during the first half of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He may not start for the Bruins this season, but you can expect to see him on the court for a good portion of most games. In the final exhibition match, Philon had three steals and two blocks, as well as a team-leading eight rebounds and 11 points, showcasing his versatility and ability to win just about everywhere in the box score.

Filip Jovic

Filip Jovic has been labeled as UCLA's “sixth starter” and should receive the same amount of minutes as one. This UCLA team is full of versatile pieces, and having one like Jovic in the frontcourt will be very valuable for Cronin this season.

One of the biggest worries with this UCLA team this offseason has been their ability to win on the glass, and Jovic will help alleviate that issue despite his 6'8 height. Jovic also does not shy away from contact, but instead invites it in a physical but disciplined play style. In the final preseason game, Jovic got to the free-throw line 12 times and converted 10 of them, ending the night with 16 points, six rebounds, and an assist.