UCLA Basketball Stock Report: Who Helped Their Case Before Opener
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The Bruins are days away from their regular season opener against Arizona in Las Vegas.
UCLA has performed well in the preseason so far, and these three players have stood out as the biggest winners in the two exhibition matches. All three players have seemingly planted themselves in the rotation and made a strong case for their minutes to increase ahead of the season opener.
Azavier Robinson
Azavier Robinson showed his ability to be a prolific defender for this UCLA team this preseason. In the final exhibition game against San Diego, Robinson had four steals and two blocks, an impressive stat line considering his 6'2 height.
It's very clear why Mick Cronin brought in Robinson, as he profiles as a defensive-minded guard that fits right into Cronin's system. Robinson did, however, struggle as an efficient offensive player in the San Diego matchup, going 0-for-6 from the field and 0-for-4 from the three-point line. If he can create some consistency on the offensive end of the court, he can become a very valuable asset for this team this season.
Joe Philon
Freshman Joe Philon will be hard to keep off the floor this season. He has the ability to impact this team in just about every area on the court, as his size and length allow him to be both an effective perimeter and interior defender and a versatile offensive weapon.
He may not start for the Bruins this season, but you can expect to see him on the court for a good portion of most games. In the final exhibition match, Philon had three steals and two blocks, as well as a team-leading eight rebounds and 11 points, showcasing his versatility and ability to win just about everywhere in the box score.
Filip Jovic
Filip Jovic has been labeled as UCLA's “sixth starter” and should receive the same amount of minutes as one. This UCLA team is full of versatile pieces, and having one like Jovic in the frontcourt will be very valuable for Cronin this season.
One of the biggest worries with this UCLA team this offseason has been their ability to win on the glass, and Jovic will help alleviate that issue despite his 6'8 height. Jovic also does not shy away from contact, but instead invites it in a physical but disciplined play style. In the final preseason game, Jovic got to the free-throw line 12 times and converted 10 of them, ending the night with 16 points, six rebounds, and an assist.
Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.