UCLA Basketball Using Family Ties With Latest Recruiting Efforts
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UCLA basketball is all in on the Betts family.
Just last year, UCLA Women's basketball won its first National Championship in program history, with senior center Lauren Betts leading the way.
In her senior season, Betts would average a team-high 17 points per game and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging a career-high 3.2 assists. Betts would also be selected for her second straight First Team All-American award, as well as being named the Big Ten Player of the Year.
Last offseason, the Bruins landed the No. 1 high school recruit, Sienna Betts, who is the younger sister of Lauren. Sienna would have a good freshman season, considering she played behind six seniors and wasn't asked to do much. She would finish the year averaging six points per game on 53% shooting from the field and also grab four rebounds.
Now, UCLA men's basketball head coach Mick Cronin has seen how dominant the Betts sisters have become in women's basketball and has offered the younger brother, Dylan Betts.
UCLA Offers Dylan Betts
It's still very early in his recruitment as schools can now extend official offers to him since he has now finished his sophomore year of high school. He has received many other offers from in-state schools like Cal and USC, as well as from big-time programs such as Michigan, Purdue, and Washington, among others.
Betts immediately stands out on the court with his 7-foot-3 frame, and with big men being the main talking point in today's game, with Victor Wembanyama leading the Spurs to the NBA Finals, players of his stature are being looked at more closely.
Betts recently transferred to IMG Academy in Florida to become not only a better player but also to compete against better competition. IMG will also help with his frame, as he isn't the biggest center. He is 7-3, listed at 230 pounds, and pretty skinny when you watch him on the court.
What Would a Commitment Mean for UCLA?
In recent years, Mick Cronin has prioritized the transfer portal over high school recruiting. He hasn't landed a top-25 recruiting class since 2023, and in 2025 brought in no high school players.
Betts is heading into his junior year as the 15th-ranked player in the 2028 high school class and the fifth-ranked center in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite. If Mick Cronin is able to land Betts, he would be one of the top players to commit to UCLA since 2022, when guard Amari Bailey came to Westwood.
Cronin has also never had a dominant center as the head coach for the Bruins, and Betts is projected to be one of the top centers in his class. Cronin needs to make Betts the top priority in the 2028 class, especially given that we've already seen his older sister, Lauren, lead the Bruins to a national title, and Sienna is projected to take a giant leap for the Bruins next season.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.