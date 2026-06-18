UCLA Basketball Using Family Ties With Latest Recruiting Efforts

UCLA basketball is all in on the Betts family.

Just last year, UCLA Women's basketball won its first National Championship in program history, with senior center Lauren Betts leading the way.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) reacts as she heads to the bench in the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In her senior season, Betts would average a team-high 17 points per game and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging a career-high 3.2 assists. Betts would also be selected for her second straight First Team All-American award, as well as being named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Last offseason, the Bruins landed the No. 1 high school recruit, Sienna Betts, who is the younger sister of Lauren. Sienna would have a good freshman season, considering she played behind six seniors and wasn't asked to do much. She would finish the year averaging six points per game on 53% shooting from the field and also grab four rebounds.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, UCLA men's basketball head coach Mick Cronin has seen how dominant the Betts sisters have become in women's basketball and has offered the younger brother, Dylan Betts.

UCLA Offers Dylan Betts

It's still very early in his recruitment as schools can now extend official offers to him since he has now finished his sophomore year of high school. He has received many other offers from in-state schools like Cal and USC, as well as from big-time programs such as Michigan, Purdue, and Washington, among others.

Betts immediately stands out on the court with his 7-foot-3 frame, and with big men being the main talking point in today's game, with Victor Wembanyama leading the Spurs to the NBA Finals, players of his stature are being looked at more closely.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Betts recently transferred to IMG Academy in Florida to become not only a better player but also to compete against better competition. IMG will also help with his frame, as he isn't the biggest center. He is 7-3, listed at 230 pounds, and pretty skinny when you watch him on the court.

What Would a Commitment Mean for UCLA?

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

In recent years, Mick Cronin has prioritized the transfer portal over high school recruiting. He hasn't landed a top-25 recruiting class since 2023, and in 2025 brought in no high school players.

Betts is heading into his junior year as the 15th-ranked player in the 2028 high school class and the fifth-ranked center in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite . If Mick Cronin is able to land Betts, he would be one of the top players to commit to UCLA since 2022, when guard Amari Bailey came to Westwood.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cronin has also never had a dominant center as the head coach for the Bruins, and Betts is projected to be one of the top centers in his class. Cronin needs to make Betts the top priority in the 2028 class, especially given that we've already seen his older sister, Lauren, lead the Bruins to a national title, and Sienna is projected to take a giant leap for the Bruins next season.