Sienna Betts Is UCLA's Next Star and the Spotlight Is Hers to Take

Sienna Betts was one of the top high school players in the country in the 2025 recruiting class, ranked second nationally by both 247Sports and ESPN. She arrived at UCLA to find a roster stacked with experienced talent, including her sister Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, and Gabriela Jaquez, a group that led the Bruins to a 37-1 record and the program's first national championship in history.

With that level of talent already in place, there was no need to push Betts into a significant role as a freshman. That changes dramatically heading into her sophomore season. Every key contributor from that championship roster has moved on to the WNBA, and the Bruins need someone to step into the leadership void. Betts is talented enough to be exactly that player.

Betts' Freshman Season

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before the season officially began, Betts suffered a lower leg injury during a preseason scrimmage in October. The injury caused her to miss the first 10 games of the season. Fortunately for UCLA, the roster was dominant enough during that stretch that there was no urgency to rush her back onto the court.

When she returned in December against Cal Poly, the Bruins won convincingly by a score of 115-28. Betts played just 11 minutes in that game, finishing with five points and two assists. The one area of concern in her return was her free-throw shooting, as she went 3 for 8 from the line, leaving five points off the board in a game that was already well in hand.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) against the Texas Longhorns during a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For the remainder of the season, Betts came off the bench and averaged just 14 minutes per game. She was not asked to carry much of a load, finishing the year with averages of six points, four rebounds, and one assist per game on 51 percent shooting from the field.

The numbers were modest, but they came in a role that was never designed to showcase what she is capable of.

Can Betts Become the Go-To Player?

Mar 26, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) catches a pass during practice ahead of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women’s 2026 NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

There is no question about Betts' talent . Her post-game was what made her one of the most sought-after recruits in the country coming out of high school, and at 6 feet 4 inches, she plays with a physical edge that is difficult to match at the college level. The question is not whether she has the ability to be a go-to player. The question is how she handles the responsibility of being one.

Betts was the seventh-leading scorer on last year's roster. All six players who finished ahead of her in scoring have now departed for the WNBA. The offensive focal point role is hers to claim, and the supporting cast around her will be counting on her to embrace it.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11), forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) look on from the bench during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The area that needs the most attention heading into next season is her free throw shooting. Betts shot just 51 percent from the line as a freshman, a number that becomes a significant liability for a player who thrives in the post and draws contact regularly.

As the primary offensive option next season, she will be at the free throw line more than ever before, and converting at a higher rate is not optional. It is essential. If Betts can improve her free throw percentage to a respectable level while continuing to develop her post game and expand her offensive repertoire, she will be one of the more difficult players to guard in the Big Ten next season.