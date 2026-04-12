Why Lauren Betts Should Be the No. 1 Overall Draft Pick
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Throughout the past season, Lauren Betts was widely projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft. However, fast forward to today, and many mock drafts now have her falling anywhere between No. 2 and No. 4.
Not only has Betts proven to be one of the best players in college basketball, but she also possesses a skill set that teams should be eager to build around. Standing at 6-foot-7, Betts combines size with mobility and finesse — traits that could allow her to make an immediate impact at the WNBA level.
What the Media is Saying
The No. 1 overall pick belongs to the Dallas Wings, a rebuilding team led by Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale. Despite having talent, the Wings finished 10-34 last season, earning the top selection in this year’s draft.
Mock drafts have been inconsistent when projecting that top pick. Olivia Miles, a point guard who averaged 19.6 points per game, has frequently been linked to the No. 1 spot. Azzi Fudd is another name that has surfaced in that conversation.
One factor working against Betts going No. 1 is the depth of this year’s guard class. Additionally, Dallas ranked among the better rebounding teams, which could lessen the urgency to select a center with the top pick.
Why Betts Should Be No. 1
Many mock drafts currently list Betts as the second-best center prospect, behind Awa Fam. Fam has drawn significant attention, largely due to her age — at just 19 years old, she offers long-term developmental upside.
However, the comparison raises questions. Fam averaged 9.2 points and 5.0 rebounds last season in Spain. While her potential is undeniable, she does not match Betts’ production or résumé. In the NCAA tournament, Betts averaged 21.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, showcasing dominance on the biggest stage.
Over the course of her career, Betts has built an impressive list of accolades. This season, she was named Big Ten Player of the Year, and previously earned Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honors. Her résumé speaks for itself.
The bottom line is that Betts has proven she is the most complete prospect in this draft. This is not a slight to other top players, but Betts is a program-changing talent. After leading UCLA to back-to-back Final Four appearances and a national championship, anything other than the No. 1 overall pick would feel like a surprise.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.