Why Lauren Betts Should Be the No. 1 Overall Draft Pick

Throughout the past season, Lauren Betts was widely projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft. However, fast forward to today, and many mock drafts now have her falling anywhere between No. 2 and No. 4.

Not only has Betts proven to be one of the best players in college basketball, but she also possesses a skill set that teams should be eager to build around. Standing at 6-foot-7, Betts combines size with mobility and finesse — traits that could allow her to make an immediate impact at the WNBA level.

What the Media is Saying

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) shoots the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 1 overall pick belongs to the Dallas Wings, a rebuilding team led by Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale. Despite having talent, the Wings finished 10-34 last season, earning the top selection in this year’s draft.

Mock drafts have been inconsistent when projecting that top pick. Olivia Miles, a point guard who averaged 19.6 points per game, has frequently been linked to the No. 1 spot. Azzi Fudd is another name that has surfaced in that conversation.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) and guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) react in the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One factor working against Betts going No. 1 is the depth of this year’s guard class. Additionally, Dallas ranked among the better rebounding teams, which could lessen the urgency to select a center with the top pick.

Why Betts Should Be No. 1

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) cuts down the net after the National Championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Many mock drafts currently list Betts as the second-best center prospect, behind Awa Fam. Fam has drawn significant attention, largely due to her age — at just 19 years old, she offers long-term developmental upside.

However, the comparison raises questions. Fam averaged 9.2 points and 5.0 rebounds last season in Spain. While her potential is undeniable, she does not match Betts’ production or résumé. In the NCAA tournament, Betts averaged 21.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, showcasing dominance on the biggest stage.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) and guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) react in the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Over the course of her career, Betts has built an impressive list of accolades. This season, she was named Big Ten Player of the Year, and previously earned Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honors. Her résumé speaks for itself.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) and guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) react in the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images