UCLA Basketball on Verge of Landing Another International Prospect

During this offseason, UCLA basketball head coach has done a great job in recruiting win-now players for the upcoming season.

Last offseason, Mick Cronin brought in zero high school players from one of the top high school classes in recent memory, instead bringing in all transfers. Donovan Dent was the headliner for the Bruins and was easily the biggest disappointment.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year, Mick Cronin brought in four players through the portal: Azavier Robinson from Butler, Jaylen Petty from Texas Tech, Sergej Macura from Mississippi State, and Filip Jovic from Auburn. This class ranked 28th overall in 247Sports' transfer portal rankings.

Cronin also brought in a decent high school recruiting class, with 4-star forward Joe Philon headlining, along with 3-star forward Javonte Floyd and an international prospect, Gunars Grinvalds from Real Madrid.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mick Cronin is not done recruiting international players, as he has been in the lead for international forward Nikola Kusturica, who plays for FC Barcelona. Recently, a crystal ball was placed by 247Sports' Travis Branham for UCLA to land the international forward.

Why Kusturica Would Come to UCLA

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kusturica is from Serbia, and UCLA has ties to the nation that have helped it recruit international players. Forwards Filip Jovic and Sergej Macura played together in the Serbian league for KK Mega Basket. Both of whom Mick Cronin brought in through the transfer portal and will be key players for the Bruins next season.

Having those Serbian ties has made it easier for Mick Cronin to recruit Kusturica to UCLA, and with the way he plays, he will fit right in off the bench with the Bruins.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scouting Kusturica

Kusturica is a very promising player coming from FC Barcelona. Listed at 6-7 and 180 pounds, he is a bit skinny but is much tougher than he appears when on the court. Kusturica’s blend of length, versatility, shot-making, and ball skills is among the best at his age.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin yells at his players during the 1st half against the Illinois Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has a very high motor and has been a very good rebounder despite his slender frame. Kusturica offers playmaking and defensive flashes right now and projects to be a top player for the 2028 NBA Draft, as he will not be eligible for the 2027 draft due to his age.

Currently, Kusturica is playing in the FIBA U17 World Cup. Kusturica scored 27 points in Serbia's 121-91 Round of 16 win over New Zealand, sending Serbia to the quarterfinals in Turkey. Kusturica shot an impressive 11-17 from the field and 4-8 from three-point range, also adding six rebounds and four assists.