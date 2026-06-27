UCLA’s Next Elite Local Target Could Fix Major Recruiting Trend

Mick Cronin has recently been more inclined to use the transfer portal to rebuild his roster than to recruit high school players.

Since 2024, UCLA basketball head coach Mick Cronin has taken a noticeable turn in his recruitment strategy. Since the 2024 offseason, UCLA has had 15 players come through the transfer portal vs just five from high school. The 2024 class was two players from high school, and this offseason, it was three, with 2025 not having a single player.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

To his credit, we have seen the strategy of using more of the portal work in the 2024-2025 season. The Bruins went 23-11. However, we have seen that strategy not work, as last year the Bruins were ranked 12th in the preseason with a good transfer portal class, but they fell out of the top 25 and, once again, fell in the second round of March Madness.

Now, for the upcoming season, Mick Cronin has a more balanced class, with three incoming freshmen and four players from the transfer portal.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While we are still in the middle of the offseason with the 2026-2027 seasons starting in October, it's not too early to look at players from the 2027 high school class, and one of the names that Cronin should make the number one target is NaVorro Bowman Jr .

Bowman as a Prospect

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NaVorro Bowman Jr is a 6-3 point guard from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. Bowman is considered one of the top overall players in the 2027 high school class, as he is currently ranked as a five-star prospect and 17th in the country by the 247Sports composite rankings.

Bowmann plays with a lot of toughness on the court, as he isn't scared of anyone he is going up against. He is also a player who is comfortable playing on or off the ball, can defend multiple positions, and can be effective bringing the ball up the court.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

There are still some things that he will need to work on, as he isn't a true point guard who leads an offense, and also needs to be more efficient on his perimeter shooting, as he was 34% from three last year.

Impact of Landing Homegrown PG

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin directs his team against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cronin hasn't landed a player from the state of California since Trent Perry and Eric Freeny back in 2024. It's always important for a college program to recruit its home state, and it can really hurt if it can't.

Bowmann is also someone who can be an instant starter as a true freshman. With a great junior season, Trent Perry could leave for the NBA, and the Bruins will need a guard who can play on both sides of the ball and has the upside to be a lead guard.