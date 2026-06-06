What Gunars Grinvalds Brings to UCLA Basketball Next Season

Mick Cronin has added another piece to the roster for next season.

18-year-old 6'7" forward from Real Madrid, Gunars Grinvalds, has announced that he will play for the Bruins next season.

NEWS: Real Madrid’s Gunars Grinvalds has committed to UCLA, he tells DraftExpress.



The 18-year-old 6’7” Latvian wing made his ACB and EuroLeague debuts, played a key role in his club’s LigaU title run, and popped at the NextGen EuroLeague Finals. pic.twitter.com/gHcI5EIc26 — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 5, 2026

Grinvalds started playing professionally in Spain with Real Madrid last season, making debuts in both the ACB and EuroLeague in 2025. The 18-year-old helped Real Madrid win the LigaU title and shone during the NextGen EuroLeague Finals.

Grinvalds will join a freshman class with 4-star power forward Joe Philon and 3-star power forward Javonte Floyd. Along with the freshman class, he will also be joining a Bruins team that added four players through the transfer portal, including Texas Tech guard Jaylen Petty, Auburn center Filip Jovic, Mississippi State forward Sergej Macura, and Butler guard Azavier Robinson.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Grinvalds' Impact With UCLA Next Season

Grinvalds fills a major need for the Bruins at the small forward position. He'll compete for playing time on the wing along with Philon, but it's possible the Bruins choose to play two power forwards or three guards to give Grinvalds more time to develop.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Grinvalds played for Latvia at the 2024 U16 EuroBasket Tournament, averaging 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game across seven games. He has a smooth shooting stroke and the requisite size to attack the basket. Grinvalds is also fundamentally sound as a ball handler and playmaker.

The three-point shot stands out the most about Grinvalds' game. The Bruins have some talented three-point shooters on next year's team in Trent Perry, Jaylen Petty, and Xavier Booker, and they project to complement that group very well.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

What His Freshman Season Could Look Like

Grinvalds will be a freshman, as he turned 18 back in January, but unlike the other freshmen in the class, he has professional experience. While he might not be in the starting lineup as veteran transfers begin the season, he could play himself into it during the middle of the season.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin directs his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Grinvalds is a good perimeter shooter and could play the prototypical stretch-four role, and he can play reliable defense and hang around the perimeter, freeing up the paint for both Perry and Petty to drive to the basket. Grinvalds could also be used in the pick-and-pop game with his perimeter shooting, and he can be hard to defend given his size and length.

As a freshman on a roster full of veterans, it's going to be hard for him to find meaningful playing time during the first month of the season. However, if he performs well off the bench, he could slot in at the starting four and play alongside Booker and Eric Dailey Jr.