Best-Case Scenario for UCLA Football Next Season

UCLA football has gone through many changes as a program this offseason.

Last year, the Bruins had just acquired Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who helped lead the Vols to the College Football Playoff. In his first season as the Bruins quarterback, it took a full 180: he finished the year with less than 2,000 yards passing, just 13 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bob Chesney is now the head coach after DeShaun Foster was let go three games into last season. Chesney led James Madison to a 12-2 record, a Sun Belt Championship, and a College Football Playoff appearance last year.

Chesney has completely rebuilt the Bruins' roster, bringing in 45 new players from the transfer portal. Chensney brought in players from James Madison on offense and defense, as well as from other schools, to try to turn the Bruins into a competitive team in the Big Ten.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the Bruins, the best-case scenario for next season is a 9-3 record and a spot in the top half of the Big Ten.

UCLA Schedule for the Upcoming Season

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA has a difficult schedule next season as they will play against Oregon and Michigan, both on the road. Oregon is a top-five team in the country entering next year and is one of the favorites to win the College Football Playoff. Michigan has also improved this offseason, hiring Kyle Whittingham as the new head coach and improving the roster.

UCLA will also host USC and Illinois during the year, two teams perceived as top-25 in the country, and are looking to make the CFP.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the Bruins to end the year with a 9-3 record, they will need to win one or two of those games, as those four will be the most challenging next season.

UCLA in the Transfer Portal

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bob Chesney was able to bring in plenty of players from James Madison to UCLA to fill out the roster, as well as players from other schools who fit Chesney's system on both offense and defense.

Players such as Sahir West and Sammy Omosigho were brought in to fix the defense, which was one of the worst in the Big Ten last year, particularly in getting after the quarterback. Chesney also brought in Wayne Knight to fix the running game, as he was seventh in the country last year in rushing yards, and Landon Ellis to give Nico Iamaleava a number one wide receiver on the outside.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the players brought in succeed, fix the issues along the defensive line, and help Iamaleava, then the Bruins can definitely win nine games and be a top-25 team in the country by the end of the season.