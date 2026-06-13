Nico Iamaleava Roster Security Anchors UCLA Quarterback Room

UCLA football will enter next season with a very different roster compared to last season.

New head coach Bob Chensey came in looking to rebuild the Bruins football program, bringing in 45 players from the transfer portal and securing the 11th-ranked class in the country.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Chesney has brought in a very different roster through the transfer portal, he has also retained key players from last year's team, including starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava . Keeping Iamaleava was a huge win for Bob Chesney, as he wouldn't need to find a quarterback through the portal.

Heading into next year, UCLA will want to compete to play in a bowl game, and according to CBS Sports, Nico Iamaleava is considered one of the better quarterbacks in the country, capable of playing it safe and leading the Bruins.

Iamaleava's Placement

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CBS Sports college football writer David Cobb released his tier list for every Power Five quarterback, and for Iamaleava, he placed him in the Proven and predictable tier. This tier is described as a group of players who “You know what you are going to get from this group. Expectations aren't through the roof, but they are veterans with relatively high floors who know the terrain.”

Nico would be placed second in the group of six quarterbacks, just behind Utah quarterback Devon Dampier. Cobb explains that while his career hasn't gone the way that he would've wanted through his first three seasons, the arrival of Bob Chesney should put him on the right trajectory with a fresh voice guiding him next season.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is pressured by Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Iamaleava's career hasn't gone as scripted and is still defined by an acrimonious split with . The arrival of Bob Chesney at gives Iamaleava a needed fresh start after he soldiered through a dismal 3-9 season with the Bruins in 2025, just one year after helping the Volunteers reach the CFP.

Can Iamaleava improve as a QB?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In his first year with the Bruins last season, Iamaleava struggled. In just 11 games, he would throw for less than 2,000 yards (1,928), with 13 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, at a 64% completion percentage.

Bob Chesney made it a priority to get Iamaleava some help on both the offensive line and the outside weapons. Bringing in players like left tackle Jordan Davis from South Alabama and wide receivers Leland Smith and Landon Ellis, who are both number one options for most football teams.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Iamaleava did not have a good first year with the Bruins, and next year, he will want to prove he is a quality quarterback in the Big Ten.