5 Important Starters UCLA Football Must Rely On

The UCLA Bruins are establishing a new culture before our very eyes as fall camp is underway. Head coach Bob Chesney enters his first year in Los Angeles looking to make the turnaround almost immediate, though no one is expecting another James Madison coach to turn a Big Ten program into a championship contender.

UCLA and Chesney aren't void of talent, and they certainly have players they can lean on this fall if they are to improve their 2025 win total. Let's look at five key starters on both sides of the ball who must be relied on in 2026.

Jalen Woods, Linebacker

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebackers Carson Schwesinger (49) and Jalen Woods (17) tackle Fresno State Bulldogs running back Bryson Donelson (26) during the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the few original players who didn't transfer from another school and ended up as a starter, Jalen Woods has been a constant at the second level for the Bruins' defense for the past couple of seasons, including last year with 47 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. This year, the undersized yet tough linebacker will look to finish his college football career on a high note as one of the key defensive standouts this fall.

Landon Ellis, Wide Receiver

James Madison’s Landon Ellis, left, pulls down a pass ahead of Oregon’s Na'eem Offord during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

James Madison was known for its explosive plays both on the ground and in the air under Chesney and offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has a big arm that can attack all levels of the field, which means he will need a wide receiver who can generate major yards per catch and stretch the field horizontally and vertically. Dukes transfer Landon Ellis averaged 17.3 yards per catch to go along with five touchdowns, making him a valuable offensive skill player for Iamaleava.

Jordan Davis, Left Tackle

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive end Michael Fletcher (5) runs toward South Alabama Jaguars offensive lineman Jordan Davis (79) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Despite having his 2025 campaign cut short due to a season-ending injury, Davis is a force of nature at left tackle. At 6-foot-4, 328 pounds, the former South Alabama transfer was a major factor in their explosive and powerful offense and kept the quarterback safe. The pressure with this job increases dramatically at UCLA as Iamaleava enters a make-or-break year; Davis has the tools to be a big-time blocker up front for the Bruins.

Sahir West, Edge Rusher

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only a redshirt sophomore, Sahir West has the physical traits to become a breakout pass rusher in the Big Ten this fall. The James Madison transfer had 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman and enters the fall campaign as one of the Bruins' best overall players, and the sky seems to be the limit for West. An increase in production and improvements in his skill set could make West a force on defense.

Tao Johnson, Safety

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) moves in against UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A potential top safety prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft, Johnson joins the Bruins as arguably their best defensive back, tallying 51 tackles, two interceptions, and four passes broken up in 2025. Johnson has the range, ball skills, and physicality to be a great player for UCLA this fall while having the talent to take the next step as a future NFL contributor. Johnson's play this season could help the secondary see a surge in takeaways.