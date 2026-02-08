Best of Cronin’s Remarks Following UCLA’s Tight Win Over Huskies

The Bruins were able to escape in a very close 77-74 outing vs Washington.

Mick Cronin was very vocal in this one. At one point, he even got called for a technical foul. Washington would miss, so it didn't hurt his team in the end. But it just goes to show how passionate he is as a coach. Here is what he said post-game.

Trent Perry's Scoring Night

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a three-point basket in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trent Perry had a great game vs Washington. While 16 points of his 23 came from the second half, UCLA would not have won without him. From Cronin's presser, he would express how important it would be for UCLA if Perry stayed.

I was upset because he [Trent Perry] ran and stood in the corner, but thank goodness Eric knocked them both in. You know, I watched him in high school a lot trying to... Recruit him and then his teammate. No, it doesn't surprise me. There's a reason it's called free agency. Nobody likes the truth. They say, 'Man, this guy's bad for the game and all this stuff.' The game is everybody's a free agent every spring, and you have so much money. Some have way more than others, whatever. And we, Trent's parents, can tell you, I have a desperate plea to keep Trent. Desperate plea to keep Trent, cuz what he's doing hasn't surprised me at all. Trent Perry

Tyler Bilodeau Foul Trouble

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts after a 3-point basket in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau had a great game. But recently it has become clear that he is very undisciplined. While his scoring is important, he is better on the court, no matter what. He had four fouls in this one, which in turn caused him to ride the bench. Here is what Cronin had to say.

"When the head coach says, 'Listen, I'm putting you in. Do not foul. They're gonna run a play right at you. Do not foul the guy. He found a guy. That hasn't scored for them in like five games, before he even had the ball fighting around the post. And this is why my mom, God rest her soul, was right and told me I should have gone to law school." Mick Cronin

Mick Cronin on Defensive Struggles

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin calls a play the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While there has been flashes of good defensive showings recently, we saw the veil start to tear in this one. UCLA would let Washington score at will early in the first half, and late in the second. To end the game Washington would shoot 50%, not good.

".Defensively. It's a fight every day with this group. I just talk to them. They're great guys. I love them. We're not going anywhere. We keep giving up 50% from the field. Our season will end really, really early." Mick Cronin

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

