Why Azavier Robinson Is Perfect Backup Point Guard for UCLA

UCLA men’s basketball might not have to worry about its backup point guard problem heading into next season.

As we all know, the Bruins had an underwhelming season last year. The Bruins entered the season as the 12th-ranked team in the country and a potential Big Ten champion. However, they did not meet expectations, as they would fall out of the top 25 for most of the season, finish with a 24-12 record, and end up as a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament, failing to reach the Sweet 16.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest problems for the Bruins was the lack of depth off the bench, especially a backup point guard. Next year, Mick Cronin might not have to worry about that problem as Azavier Robinson comes to UCLA looking to be a reliable player on the Bruins roster.

Robinson With the Butler Bulldogs

Jan 17, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) and Seton Hall Pirates guard Adam Clark (0) at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming out of high school, Robinson was a 4-star and a top-100 player, ranked 98th in the 2025 high school class by 247Sports.

Robinson decided to play for the Butler Bulldogs, and in his freshman year, coming off the bench, he would have a decent season. While he played only 22 games for them due to a wrist injury that cut his season short, he provided stability off the bench.

Jan 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) high-fives fans after the game against the DePaul Blue Demons at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson would go on to average 6.1 points per game on good shooting splits, 47% from the field and 43% from three, while also averaging 2.5 assists and being a “pest” on defense with his 1.5 steals per game.

Robinson's Fit With the Bruins

Jan 17, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, there was no reliable player to come off the bench and produce with the second unit and give starters some rest. This year, there won't be an issue as Mick Cronin did a good job finding players who have already produced at a high level.

Robinson was a much-needed player for the Bruins from the portal to come off the bench, as Trent Perry and fellow transfer Jaylen Petty will likely be in the starting lineup. Robinson has proven he can be efficient on both sides of the ball, and when he comes off the bench, he has also shown he can lead the second unit.

Jan 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta talks with Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson will also be someone who can play with the starting unit, as he is a reliable off-the-ball shooter from the perimeter and a defender of the opponent's best guard. Having Robinson off the bench for the Bruins should quickly erase concerns about the lack of depth that plagued the Bruins last season.