Analyst: UCLA 'On The Come-Up' in Big Ten
DeShaun Foster has the UCLA Bruins rolling into next season with a ton of momentum.
And behind transfer star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, there's truly no telling what UCLA's ceiling is, and the Bruins are one of the most interesting teams entering the season.
Scott Dochterman, college football and Big Ten writer for The Athletic, released a summary of Big Ten media days and everything to know about each team in the conference going into the new season.
When it came to UCLA, Dochterman put them in a group of teams that are "on the come-up" because of the addition of Iamaleava alone.
"Michigan State and UCLA are in the next tier after losing seasons last fall, but their dynamic young quarterbacks could point them upward. Aidan Chiles flashed potential with bouts of inconsistency in his first season with the Spartans after following coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State. Despite the chaotic nature of his departure from Tennessee, UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava had a productive first season as a college starter. Rutgers returns quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and its offensive line from a seven-win season.
“'It’s a great challenge,' Iamaleava said. 'Everybody in the locker room has a chip on their shoulder, and our coaches have a great expectation for us to meet. We’re gonna go out there and prove ourselves right.'
"Maryland, Northwestern and Purdue all face different challenges. If any of the three reach a bowl, it’s a good year. After losing 97 players in the transfer portal the last two seasons combined (including 65 this offseason), the Boilermakers made a smart hire with Barry Odom. They’ll need a steady hand during a massive rebuild."
Iamaleava Raises the Ceiling
Iamaleava admittedly revealed that he has his eyes set on making it to the NFL after this season. If he does have a season like that, the Bruins may get a 2-3 win jump off sheer productivity at the quarterback position alone.
"This is a year where I'm really trying to get out after," Iamaleava said of his aspirations for the NFL. "I'm going to give my all to UCLA and, you know, if I have the year I want, I want to get out."
The redshirt sophomore made his way to the Bruins after a public dispute with the Volunteers over his name, image and likeness resulted in his departure. Iamaleava was at the wrong end of negative public discourse and is now one of the most polarizing college football talents ahead of the next season.
To amplify things, Iamaleava joins a revamped UCLA culture under DeShaun Foster ahead of their second season in the Big Ten Conference. Foster finished his debut coaching season with a 5-7 record but has since changed the trajectory of the program in his first full offseason, conjuring up UCLA's best recruiting class in over a decade.
