Could Travel Be The Downfall of UCLA's Season?
One of the most difficult adjustments for UCLA's athletic programs in their first season in the Big Ten was the extensive travel that came with moving to a conference filled with East Coast teams.
And the guys on the Cover 3 Podcast, part of the CBS Sports Network, believe it may be the difference in the Bruins having a better football season than they are projected to have.
Given the 5.5 projected win total UCLA has on the season, Tom Fornelli chose the under, and travel was the main reason.
"I'm on the under," Fornelli said. "I think UCLA will be very fun to watch as far as a football team this year... But the schedule to me is difficult... And you've got six road games. And I know USC is across town, but that's still like a four-hour trip if you live in LA. And then UNLV on the road, that's still in the Pacific time zone. But all your four other road games, like Northwestern is central but the other three on the eastern.
"That's a lot of travel for those games. As I've talked about already, we've seen these teams struggle when they have to make those kinds of trips. Maybe they're better adjusted to it in the second year than they were in the first. But, just based on all that, there's a lot of variance to this team. I don't really feel confident anyway about where this is going to go."
UCLA's men's basketball coach, Mick Cronin, long quibbled with the travel difficulties in his first season in the Big Ten, but even he has come around to facing those obstacles without excuses.
Cronin's Blunt Take on Travel Challenges
In a sit-down interview with CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Cronin gave a blunt answer to how he handles the dynamics of travel in this new conference.
"Get a better team," Cronin said half-jokingly. "At the end of the day, the Lakers and Celtics in the '80s used to have to fly back and forth to play those seven-game great NBA Finals. It just is what it is. And, I really mean it, it sounds funny, get a better team. Look, our women's team was excellent last year. Our women's team was No. 1 in the country a long time and went to the Final Four. That's the answer. The answer is get the best team."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.