How Both UCLA teams Can Dominate Northwestern this weekend

The Bruins are coming off of an eventful few days where both the men's and women's teams were able to pull off victories against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The men's team did it in upset fashion, barely coming out on top 69-67 against one of the top teams in the nation, while the women's team blew the Boilermakers out winning 96-48.

UCLA Bruins celebrate in the first half at Value City Arena on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both teams had the opportunity to dominate the same opponent, Purdue, and they will have a similar chance to dominate the same opponent again, this time around being Northwestern.

So how can each team come together to beat the Wildcats and give UCLA fans two victories this weekend, and what would it mean for the programs if they both win?

How UCLA Can Dominate Northwestern: The Women's Team

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) drives to the basket in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins might have one of their most talented rosters ever in the women's basketball team, and their recent victories haven't even been remotely close.

They won by 48 against the aforementioned Purdue, blew out the #15 ranked Maryland Terapins by 30 points, and have overall been incredibly dominant.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Madison Layden-Zay (33) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For them to win against Northwestern in unison with the men's team should be a relatively easy task, but no team should be underestimated.

So the most important thing for the women's team to do against the Wildcats to ensure their victory will be keeping their guard up and continuing to play how they have played all season.

How UCLA Can Dominate Northwestern: The Men's Team

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3), guard Trent Perry (0), guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Xavier Booker (1) celebrate after a 3-point basket by forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the final seconds of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The men's team is a bit of a more complicated situation than the women's team, as they had lost badly to Ohio State before upsetting Purdue.

For the men's team to win they will need to keep playing like they did against the Boilermakers, and not lose the changes that took place between the Buckeyes and Purdue.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts after a 3-point basket in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Because they as a team have momentum going into the next few games and they're biggest task will be to sustain it for the rest of the season.

Northwestern will be their first opportunity to do so, and they have the capability to win against the Wildcats, if they do not go back to their old ways.

What Two Victories Would Mean For UCLA: The Bruins Are Back On The Map

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and and guard Donovan Dent (2) celebrate after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While the women's team has been dominant they have not been garnering as much attention as they could be, and that is partially because the men's team has been disappointing in their play and not drawing attention themselves.

Wins from both squads could put UCLA back on the map to stay, from the women's team cementing their dominance once again to the men's team proving their win wasn't a fluke.

