Big Ten Releases UCLA's 2026-27 Basketball Opponents
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The offseason has barely begun, but UCLA now knows where it'll face each Big Ten team during the 2026-27 men's college basketball season.
The Big Ten announced the opponents for each school on Tuesday, naming which teams they'll play at home, which they'll play away, and which they'll play twice. Dates for the games will be announced later.
Let's take a look at what we know about UCLA's draws.
UCLA's 2026-27 Big Ten Opponents
Home and Away: Oregon, USC, Washington
Away Only: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska. Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Home Only: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
UCLA will play 20 Big Ten basketball games, as has become customary since the conference added the Bruins from the PAC-12, along with USC, Oregon, and Washington. Yet, because there are so many teams in the conference, they'll only play three of their conference opponents more than once in the regular season.
UCLA Lucks Out
For UCLA, those games will all be in the Pacific Time Zone as it travels to Oregon and Washington, and across town to USC, while also hosting those teams at Pauley Pavilion. That's a big win for the Bruins, considering they were 17-1 at home last season and also had an impressive record in the Pacific Time Zone. Outside of that, they really struggled.
Most of UCLA's other away games in Big Ten play fall in the Central Time Zone, which, although it brings a time change, doesn't present quite the same challenge as heading all the way to the East Coast. Trips to Maryland and Rutgers will be the toughest, and if past schedules are any indication, they'll likely be back-to-back so they can be knocked out in one swoop.
The others will come against Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Purdue, three of which were in the top five in the Big Ten last season and lost to the Bruins in LA. Those teams will likely be just as good this season, making it a much more difficult challenge for UCLA on the road.
Luckily, the Bruins can once again balance that out with their home-only slate. UCLA suffered three of its worst losses of the 2025-26 season at Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State, but all three of those teams travel to Los Angeles during the upcoming season. UCLA is also 5-2 against these specific seven home-only opponents in Los Angeles since joining the Big Ten.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.