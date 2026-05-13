Big Ten Releases UCLA's 2026-27 Basketball Opponents

The offseason has barely begun, but UCLA now knows where it'll face each Big Ten team during the 2026-27 men's college basketball season.

The Big Ten announced the opponents for each school on Tuesday, naming which teams they'll play at home, which they'll play away, and which they'll play twice. Dates for the games will be announced later.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts with guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Let's take a look at what we know about UCLA's draws.

UCLA's 2026-27 Big Ten Opponents

The 𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗧𝗲𝗻 has unveiled the men’s basketball conference game alignment for the 2026-27 season, with 𝗨𝗖𝗟𝗔 playing a 20-game league schedule.



𝗗𝗘𝗧𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗦: https://t.co/ZNE8NLW2Hc pic.twitter.com/ozpixcBCki — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) May 12, 2026

Home and Away: Oregon, USC, Washington



Away Only: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska. Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers



Home Only: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

UCLA will play 20 Big Ten basketball games, as has become customary since the conference added the Bruins from the PAC-12, along with USC, Oregon, and Washington. Yet, because there are so many teams in the conference, they'll only play three of their conference opponents more than once in the regular season.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and Southern California Trojans guard EJ Neal (12) react in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA Lucks Out

For UCLA, those games will all be in the Pacific Time Zone as it travels to Oregon and Washington, and across town to USC, while also hosting those teams at Pauley Pavilion. That's a big win for the Bruins, considering they were 17-1 at home last season and also had an impressive record in the Pacific Time Zone. Outside of that, they really struggled.

Most of UCLA's other away games in Big Ten play fall in the Central Time Zone, which, although it brings a time change, doesn't present quite the same challenge as heading all the way to the East Coast. Trips to Maryland and Rutgers will be the toughest, and if past schedules are any indication, they'll likely be back-to-back so they can be knocked out in one swoop.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The others will come against Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Purdue, three of which were in the top five in the Big Ten last season and lost to the Bruins in LA. Those teams will likely be just as good this season, making it a much more difficult challenge for UCLA on the road.

Luckily, the Bruins can once again balance that out with their home-only slate. UCLA suffered three of its worst losses of the 2025-26 season at Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State, but all three of those teams travel to Los Angeles during the upcoming season. UCLA is also 5-2 against these specific seven home-only opponents in Los Angeles since joining the Big Ten.