Games That Could Define UCLA's 2026-27 Football Season

The upcoming college football season is one of the most important the UCLA program has faced, as it looks to turn the page on a brief but ugly chapter in its history.

The Bruins have been surging with momentum all offseason, picking up steam in the national recruiting landscape and a positive outlook throughout spring practices. But it's what happens on the field that counts, and for Bob Chesney to have a successful first season in LA, these games will help gauge the team's progress.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (right) with CBS Los Angeles sports director Jim Hill at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 1: UCLA at Cal (Sep. 5)

As if the anticipation wasn't big enough already, the first game of the Chesney Era brings the renewal of an old PAC-12 in-state rivalry. The Bruins will head to Berkeley to face the Golden Bears, who also have a new head coach in former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

Both coaches will be out to prove they were the right choice to lead their respective programs, and while the winner will get the headlines, the most important evaluations may come from how prepared each team looks and how well they execute. It'll be a huge tone setter for the rest of the season.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 3: Purdue at UCLA (Sep. 19)

This one will get overlooked because it's a matchup of two of the conference's worst programs over the past couple of seasons. However, it bears mentioning because of the comparisons between the two, as many pointed at UCLA as a West Coast clone of Purdue since joining the Big Ten.

This is one of Chesney's early chances to show things will be different under his watch, and a dominant performance against the Boilermakers can ease some concerns, although it won't put the Bruins in conference contention.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Will Smith Jr. (53) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) bring down Purdue Boilermakers running back Antonio Harris (22) during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 8, 2025. Ohio State won 34-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 6: UCLA at Oregon (Oct. 10)

Again, this one isn't so much about the result as it is about the competition level and preparedness against an elite program. Everyone knows Oregon has the advantage here, but if the Bruins can somehow make it a competitive contest , it'll add a great deal of confidence for the rest of the season, and it comes at a time when there will still be enough games remaining for that to matter.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Week 8: Michigan State at UCLA (Oct. 24)

This is almost a combination of the Cal and Purdue games. Similar to the Cal game, Michigan State and UCLA will be facing off with new head coaches, each trying to prove themselves, and, like Purdue and UCLA, Michigan State has struggled over the past few Big Ten seasons.

Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III, right, tackles UCLA's Nico Iamaleava during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year's putrid UCLA team beat the Spartans rather handily in East Lansing, and the new group will aim to do the same at home in 2026. Failing to do so may signify a step back, depending on how the teams have performed when this game rolls around.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 13: USC at UCLA (Nov. 28)

You can't have a list of defining games for UCLA without including the Battle of Los Angeles. Not only does this year's edition give Bob Chesney the chance to go up against a well-respected and talented head coach in Lincoln Riley, but it also gives the Bruins a chance to stop the bleeding after losing the last two matchups.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last year's game was not particularly close, and USC expects to be a factor in the Big Ten every year. Knocking off the Trojans would be a perfect ending to the UCLA season, no matter how it fares the rest of the year. It may even build more momentum going into the following season.