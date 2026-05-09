Games That Could Define UCLA's 2026-27 Football Season
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The upcoming college football season is one of the most important the UCLA program has faced, as it looks to turn the page on a brief but ugly chapter in its history.
The Bruins have been surging with momentum all offseason, picking up steam in the national recruiting landscape and a positive outlook throughout spring practices. But it's what happens on the field that counts, and for Bob Chesney to have a successful first season in LA, these games will help gauge the team's progress.
Week 1: UCLA at Cal (Sep. 5)
As if the anticipation wasn't big enough already, the first game of the Chesney Era brings the renewal of an old PAC-12 in-state rivalry. The Bruins will head to Berkeley to face the Golden Bears, who also have a new head coach in former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.
Both coaches will be out to prove they were the right choice to lead their respective programs, and while the winner will get the headlines, the most important evaluations may come from how prepared each team looks and how well they execute. It'll be a huge tone setter for the rest of the season.
Week 3: Purdue at UCLA (Sep. 19)
This one will get overlooked because it's a matchup of two of the conference's worst programs over the past couple of seasons. However, it bears mentioning because of the comparisons between the two, as many pointed at UCLA as a West Coast clone of Purdue since joining the Big Ten.
This is one of Chesney's early chances to show things will be different under his watch, and a dominant performance against the Boilermakers can ease some concerns, although it won't put the Bruins in conference contention.
Week 6: UCLA at Oregon (Oct. 10)
Again, this one isn't so much about the result as it is about the competition level and preparedness against an elite program. Everyone knows Oregon has the advantage here, but if the Bruins can somehow make it a competitive contest, it'll add a great deal of confidence for the rest of the season, and it comes at a time when there will still be enough games remaining for that to matter.
Week 8: Michigan State at UCLA (Oct. 24)
This is almost a combination of the Cal and Purdue games. Similar to the Cal game, Michigan State and UCLA will be facing off with new head coaches, each trying to prove themselves, and, like Purdue and UCLA, Michigan State has struggled over the past few Big Ten seasons.
Last year's putrid UCLA team beat the Spartans rather handily in East Lansing, and the new group will aim to do the same at home in 2026. Failing to do so may signify a step back, depending on how the teams have performed when this game rolls around.
Week 13: USC at UCLA (Nov. 28)
You can't have a list of defining games for UCLA without including the Battle of Los Angeles. Not only does this year's edition give Bob Chesney the chance to go up against a well-respected and talented head coach in Lincoln Riley, but it also gives the Bruins a chance to stop the bleeding after losing the last two matchups.
Last year's game was not particularly close, and USC expects to be a factor in the Big Ten every year. Knocking off the Trojans would be a perfect ending to the UCLA season, no matter how it fares the rest of the year. It may even build more momentum going into the following season.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.