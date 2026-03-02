Why Bruins Have Struggled Mightily Outside Own Time Zone

The UCLA men's basketball team's struggles with consistency, physicality, and defensive execution have been well documented this season, as head coach Mick Cronin has often pointed out his team's flaws.



He's repeatedly described the ways in which his team has not been prepared or had the right skills to face its Big Ten competition in its first two years in the conference, and injuries have compounded his search for solutions and explanations as the same issues continue to arise at inopportune moments.



However, there is one off-court issue his team has had this year that is beyond his control. All teams deal with it in this day and age of college sports, but for a West Coast Big Ten team that was supposed to be among the best in the country, it's an alarming trend.



UCLA's Issue



That issue is, of course, playing in other time zones across the country. As a Big Ten team in a formerly PAC-12-centric area, the Bruins are in the minority when it comes to travel within the conference, having road trips that are much further than those of most of its counterparts.



It's a small sample size, as the Bruins have only played seven games this season outside the Pacific Time Zone. They have a 1-6 record in such games, with the lone win against Penn State and (team). Three of their six losses have been by at least 10 points, and two have been by more than 25.



In contrast, UCLA is 18-4 in the Pacific Time Zone, with just one Big Ten loss on its home court. That includes a pair of top-10 wins over Purdue and Illinois.



“We just have deficiencies and they exposed them – give them all the credit. Execution is what it is all about, and I’m talking about defensive execution. We have weaknesses. They exposed them.”



"I think that's an excuse," Cronin said after Saturday's humbling road loss to Minnesota added to UCLA's road futility. "I think matchups are everything. I'm a big believer in matchups. If I had to do it all over again, I wpould've played a 2-3 zone [defense] and stood in it. It couldn't have been worse than our man [defense]."



Cronin is correct that his team has other issues about which to worry, but this isn't something to just gloss over. The Bruins had a similar problem with a better team last year, going 3-8 outside their own time zone during the season and a brief appearance in the Big Ten Tournament, and 4-9 overall when factoring in NCAA Tournament games in Lexington, KY.



That Bruins team also had a phenomenal 19-2 record on the West Coast, only losing to Michigan and New Mexico, and knocking off good teams like Oregon, Michigan State, Arizona, and Gonzaga.



The latest loss came in the Central Time Zone and threw UCLA's postseason hopes into chaos. The good news is that it won't have to leave Los Angeles for the final two games of the regular season.

