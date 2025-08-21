UCLA's Underrated Pickups This Offseason
UCLA is a big college name. UCLA itself is a big school, and typically, big schools attract big names. This hasn't been the case for the Bruins recently, as they have struggled to obtain big-name, first-year students or star big-name, top-tier transfer players from the portal.
In the 2024 season, it was the first year that UCLA was in the Big Ten Conference. UCLA was previously in the PAC-12. Jumping from the PAC-12 to the Big Ten is a huge skill gap and would usually require some adjustment. UCLA also just hired a new coach in Deshuan Foster.
Being Foster's first year as head coach, he didn't gain much attention in the recruiting space. UCLA would end up with a mediocre 2024 class of freshmen. Foster would build off this and use his knowledge and convincing skills to improve his recruits.
So far, his 2025 recruiting class has been a lot better than last season. Even though UCLA has consistently ranked at the bottom for recruiting in the Big Ten over the past two years, they still showed significant improvement from the previous year.
The most infamous foster grab is former 5-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava left the star-studded Tennessee to join a team that was more suited to him. Foster's diplomatic skills helped him secure this excellent transfer. Iamaleava is a fantastic young quarterback going into his second year. He already played in the SEC, so he is battle-tested and ready for the Big Ten.
\The next name that comes to mind when talking about UCLA recruiting is the talented Karson Cox. Cox is a very skilled 4-star running back who was a fear monger at his high school and in the regional scene. Cox was sold on the idea of attending UCLA because of its unique atmosphere and culture. COX should complement Iamaleava's throwing for a deadly backfield.
Foster got another 4-star whose name is Cole Cogshell. This edge rusher is everything that UCLA is looking for on a defensive end. He is strong and swift and has multiple signature moves to get to the quarterback. The Bruins' defence struggled to get to opponents' quarterbacks at times last season, and Cogshell will be a great addition to help with pressure.
Overall, coach Foster did an excellent job in his second season recruiting and keeping players. From securing top talent in the transfer portal to finding hidden gems in the freshman pool, Foster has significantly improved his recruiting skills since last year and continues to show improvement each year.