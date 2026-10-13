The Biggest Decision UCLA Football Must Make Moving Forward

There seems to be a ton of uncertainty surrounding this UCLA team moving forward, and rightfully so.

With Nico Iamaleava unlikely to return to action this season, Bob Chesney and this team will be put to the ultimate test, as they will have to pivot in order to keep their perfect season alive.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney walks off the field after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It seems there are two viable options for how they elect to operate this offensive attack, and both revolve around the trio of talented running backs that UCLA possesses.

Spin the Wheels on Wayne Knight?

The initial thought is that Wayne Knight could turn into a major workhorse as the season progresses. In the win against Oregon, Knight saw a career high in carries with 22, as his endurance was put to the test against the Ducks.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) and UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a test he seemed to pass, as he accounted for both of UCLA’s touchdowns in the game and rushed for at least 100 yards for the third straight game. It makes sense to continue to increase Knight’s workload, in a sense, because he is clearly the most dependable player on this UCLA offense.

However, there may be another option that provides better long-term potential for the Bruins and could be the key to success for UCLA as they continue this season.

Further Implement the Committee Backfield?

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) carries the ball against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To begin the season, UCLA’s committee-style backfield was fully in play. In Week One against Cal, Knight had the same number of carries as Anthony Woods, with no running back having over eight carries. However, as the season has progressed, Knight continued to emerge as the leading back, as he gained more and more of a disparity in carries between the other ball carriers in the backfield.

With the passing game very questionable moving forward, it’s no secret that UCLA must depend on the run game. Returning to the committee backfield has its pros and cons, but for a team that will rely so heavily on its ground game, keeping legs fresh could be a better option moving forward.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) steps on Oregon Ducks defensive back Koi Perich (3) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Wayne Knight is by far the best player on offense, and the correct decision could very well be as simple as feeding him the ball. However, keeping his legs fresh throughout games and allowing both Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas the chance to step up could provide UCLA with another viable option that Chesney elects to operate with.

If UCLA wants to keep winning, Chesney and Co. will have to make an important decision regarding how this offense operates moving forward.