The Biggest Decision UCLA Football Must Make Moving Forward
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There seems to be a ton of uncertainty surrounding this UCLA team moving forward, and rightfully so.
With Nico Iamaleava unlikely to return to action this season, Bob Chesney and this team will be put to the ultimate test, as they will have to pivot in order to keep their perfect season alive.
It seems there are two viable options for how they elect to operate this offensive attack, and both revolve around the trio of talented running backs that UCLA possesses.
Spin the Wheels on Wayne Knight?
The initial thought is that Wayne Knight could turn into a major workhorse as the season progresses. In the win against Oregon, Knight saw a career high in carries with 22, as his endurance was put to the test against the Ducks.
It was a test he seemed to pass, as he accounted for both of UCLA’s touchdowns in the game and rushed for at least 100 yards for the third straight game. It makes sense to continue to increase Knight’s workload, in a sense, because he is clearly the most dependable player on this UCLA offense.
However, there may be another option that provides better long-term potential for the Bruins and could be the key to success for UCLA as they continue this season.
Further Implement the Committee Backfield?
To begin the season, UCLA’s committee-style backfield was fully in play. In Week One against Cal, Knight had the same number of carries as Anthony Woods, with no running back having over eight carries. However, as the season has progressed, Knight continued to emerge as the leading back, as he gained more and more of a disparity in carries between the other ball carriers in the backfield.
With the passing game very questionable moving forward, it’s no secret that UCLA must depend on the run game. Returning to the committee backfield has its pros and cons, but for a team that will rely so heavily on its ground game, keeping legs fresh could be a better option moving forward.
Yes, Wayne Knight is by far the best player on offense, and the correct decision could very well be as simple as feeding him the ball. However, keeping his legs fresh throughout games and allowing both Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas the chance to step up could provide UCLA with another viable option that Chesney elects to operate with.
If UCLA wants to keep winning, Chesney and Co. will have to make an important decision regarding how this offense operates moving forward.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.